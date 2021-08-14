Dear Dr. Doug,
My daughter brought home a kitten she found at the park. It was adorable but I noticed that it was missing patches of fur on its ears and nose. I remember this being a sign of ringworm, so I took it to the shelter. She liked the kitten but I didn’t want her to get the worms. I just thought you might want to warn your readers about this danger.
Melissa
Dear Melissa,
I am sorry to hear this story. Although ringworm is fairly common in kittens, especially wild ones and kittens from high-density housing like shelters and rescues, there are other things that can cause hair loss. Although you are correct, ringworm is potentially contagious to people, it is treatable in cats and many kittens can still be integrated into a new home, even if they do have ringworm.
There are several things that can cause fur loss in a kitten. Fleas, bites, scratches and ringworm are just a few. These are all readily treatable.
Ringworm is not an actual “worm” as the name implies. It is actually cased by a fungus. Because the lesions are often circular, it was once believed to be caused by a tiny worm curling up inside the skin.
There are four different fungal species that can cause ringworm in cats (and dogs). The most common of these is a fungus called Microsporum canis. As mentioned, these may also affect humans. The ringworm lives in hair follicles and cause the hair shafts to break off at the skin line. This usually results in round patches of hair loss. The body reacts to the fungus in the skin and causes reddish eruptions in the skin that expand in a circular fashion. As the fungus multiplies, the lesions may become irregularly shaped and spread all over the patient’s skin.
Transmission occurs by direct contact between infected and non-infected individuals. It may be passed from dogs to cats and visa versa. It may also be passed from dogs or cats to people. Adult humans usually are resistant to infection unless there is a break in the skin (a scratch, for instance), but children are quite susceptible. Children can acquire ringworm from pets and other infected children. If you suspect that you or someone in your family has become infected, you should see your family physician.
Once in contact with an infected person/pet, the incubation period (time to develop the disease) is 10-12 days.
Diagnosis of ringworm is generally relatively easy and inexpensive. There are several methods that veterinarians use to identify the fungus:
1) Identification of the typical ringworm lesions on the skin.
2) Fluorescence of infected hairs using a special light called a Wood’s lamp (Caution: This does not always work).
3) Culture of the hair for the fungus. This method is the most accurate, but it may take up to two to three weeks for the culture to become positive.
4) In some cases where diagnosis is difficult, skin biopsies (actual samples of the patient’s skin) may be needed.
There are several ways to treat ringworm. Topicals, baths, dips and oral medications can all be used. The specific method(s) chosen for your cat and dog will depend on the severity of the infection, what kind and how many pets are involved, if there are children in the household, and how difficult it will be to disinfect your pets’ environment, which is crucial.
If your daughter really liked this kitten it may not be too late to go back to the shelter and see if that cat is still available for adoption. It can take six to eight weeks to clear a ringworm infection from a pet, but a long lasting human-animal bond for your daughter may be worth it. It will also teach her that pets are not “throw away” commodities if they have a problem.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.