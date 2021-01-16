I heard someone casually describe a feeling of inertia. “I’m just so uninterested in doing anything,” he said. “I’ve lost my oomph.”
I can relate. I am having a terrible time being creative. In fact, last week some of you noticed, to my embarrassment, that I recycled an old column because I was traveling from north to south and rushing. In my defense, I had edited it heavily to be current, but that edition never got sent. In my haste, I sent the unedited version. I hope you’ll all forgive a momentary lapse.
I’m not losing my mind — yet! But many of my friends blame COVID for forgetfulness. We often ask what day it is.
Inertia comes from the Latin word meaning sluggish, idle, resistant to change. My late husband used to say, “Les, you have to get out of your own way to get to where you want to go.” That’s what I think of as inertia, the inability to get out of your own way. A lack of energy might be another way to describe the feeling. So, what do we do about it? Do we just accept it and give in, figuring ‘this too shall pass?” Or, do we give ourselves a pep talk to get up and get going? Or do we simply move one foot in front of the other, figuring our minds and bodies will follow, eventually?
I’m all for allowing myself permission to give in to inertia, but with conditions. I put a time limit on it. Then I add small activities like a bike ride, a walk with a friend for stimulation. But at some point it’s time for tough love. I have found that if I allow inertia to go on for too long it becomes harder and harder to bring myself back to full functioning creative capacity. That’s what COVID has done to us. Many of us are losing the ability or incentive to rise above the lull.
As I was trying hard to get into work mode, my friend Mike Mulligan showed up like a spring breeze. For two hours we talked all over the place. It was like picking up in the middle of a conversation left off a year ago. And there it was, that spark of a stimulating conversation between two old friends at just the right moment.
I was counting on that exchange of ideas to push me into a creative stretch of writing. I’ll report on the outcome at another time. It’s still a work in progress.
I wonder how all the fallout from this last year of COVID will ultimately affect us. How will we reinvent ourselves?
One of the things Mike and I talked about was communication. Everyone, not just those in the communications business, feels a loss of connection as evidenced by the creativity emerging all around us for ways to stay connected. So much good has come out of this year, including resilience. Since my husband died, I have known different phases of grief, but the meaning of grief in our time of pandemic has expanded and we are mutually grieving for many losses on many levels.
While it may not be creative, I’ve found satisfaction in things that only a year ago were chores to get done, but not particularly fulfilling. I just talked to a friend who is clearing out a basement that’s overflowing with a lifetime of collecting.
“It breaks my heart to get rid of things that I’ve had for years and years,” she said. “But I have to learn to let go and streamline. It’s a sensation I’ve never known. I guess I was becoming a bit of a hoarder.”
Stuck at home has led to all sorts of projects for many, some going back to relearn skills long forgotten, such as playing an instrument. A woman being interviewed on an NPR radio program mentioned that she had discovered the satisfaction of hanging clothes to dry on a clothesline. She said it brought joy to the senses even though she realized that if you showed a 5-year-old a clothespin and asked what it was, they wouldn’t have a clue.
Which brings up the subject of ironing — another retro activity which I, for one, really love to do from time to time. I like the act of ironing as a metaphor for smoothing out the woes of the world. The rhythmic, almost hypnotic movement is the perfect backdrop for daydreaming or problem solving and can be meditative.
Another virtue of ironing is the satisfaction of turning messiness into order. It’s so easy to smooth out the situation with a simple device (nothing technical about it). With absolutely no training or reading directions anyone can create order from chaos. When you are finished you have brought about a modicum of civility. Ironing, while it may not be creative, does make the most idle among us feel productive and, now and then, provides a space for a creative thought to emerge. Who can’t rise above inertia to iron a couple of cloth napkins? It’s a beginning. It gets you off the couch.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.