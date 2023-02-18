Currently, all 50 states have enacted Safe Haven laws. Though the details of the laws differ from one state to the next, their intention is to provide a safe place for parents or another person who has the parents’ permission to leave an infant, usually at a hospital or healthcare facility, and not have to fear arrest for abandonment. Since no states have maintained consistent data, no statistics have been compiled regarding how many children have been relinquished in this manner. These laws are not without controversy since some opponents feel that they promote the abandonment of children and discourage women from seeking prenatal care, thus endangering the health of both mother and child. Proponents herald the lives saved and the anonymity the laws provide. These are the issues that Heather Gudenkauf’s novel “These Things Hidden” attempts to address.

The story is set in a small town in Iowa. The storyline rotates around four women (Allison, a recently paroled ex-con; Brynn, her younger sister; Charm, a nursing school student; and Claire, a bookstore owner), a little boy named Joshua and a horrible secret. It is alternately narrated in the first-person points of view by Allison and Brynn and in the third-person points of view of Charm and Claire. The narrator is clearly identified at the beginning of each chapter.

