Currently, all 50 states have enacted Safe Haven laws. Though the details of the laws differ from one state to the next, their intention is to provide a safe place for parents or another person who has the parents’ permission to leave an infant, usually at a hospital or healthcare facility, and not have to fear arrest for abandonment. Since no states have maintained consistent data, no statistics have been compiled regarding how many children have been relinquished in this manner. These laws are not without controversy since some opponents feel that they promote the abandonment of children and discourage women from seeking prenatal care, thus endangering the health of both mother and child. Proponents herald the lives saved and the anonymity the laws provide. These are the issues that Heather Gudenkauf’s novel “These Things Hidden” attempts to address.
The story is set in a small town in Iowa. The storyline rotates around four women (Allison, a recently paroled ex-con; Brynn, her younger sister; Charm, a nursing school student; and Claire, a bookstore owner), a little boy named Joshua and a horrible secret. It is alternately narrated in the first-person points of view by Allison and Brynn and in the third-person points of view of Charm and Claire. The narrator is clearly identified at the beginning of each chapter.
The characters are somewhat cliché-ish, pushed to the excess, too black and white with no shades of gray. Allison is a monster who is secretly an angel. Brynn is a psycho. Claire is the perfect mom. Charm is just St. Charm. Charm’s mother should have been nominated for Bad Mother of the Year, and Allison and Brynn’s parents are the picture-perfect parents on the outside who are really the source of all evil on the inside.
The book begins with Allison’s release from prison after serving five years of a 10-year sentence. She is sent to a halfway house in her hometown. As a once model 17-year-old, she made some bad choices leading to her conviction for an unspeakable crime. Every bit of Allison’s past is revealed except for the nature of her crime, which we learn about a little bit at a time as the book progresses. Her story is traumatically heart-wrenching, and the reader alternates between feeling sorry for her and hating her for what she did. Allison desperately wants to put her past behind her but finds obstacles at every turn. The other residents of the halfway house constantly taunt and shun her. Despite her constant efforts to reconnect with the sister who was once her best friend, Brynn refuses to acknowledge Allison. Her parents have written her off and want nothing to do with her. The once confident Brynn is now chemically dependent and chronically depressed, and her life is also a shambles.
This is not a mystery but a lifetime tragedy. Unfortunately, the story may be scarily realistic for today’s world. Bad choices ruin lives, but good choices also sometimes take their toll. Love of family and the secrets we keep can lead us down a road that we aren’t prepared to travel. It might remind some readers of “Reconstructing Amelia” or “The Girl on the Train.”
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”