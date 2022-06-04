Dear Readers,
As many of you know I have been the volunteer veterinarian for the National Key Deer Refuge for over two decades. This past month I had a very sad case that needs to be brought to the public’s attention.
A neighbor called to tell me that there was a dead deer under his house. When I arrived I found a beautiful, mature, healthy appearing doe, but it was, in fact, dead. Blood was coming out of her nose, mouth and bladder. I performed a necropsy (animal autopsy) and took tissue and blood samples for analysis.
Perhaps one of the saddest findings during my necropsy was that she was term pregnant — meaning that she was probably a week or two from having a baby fawn.
The laboratory samples came back showing that she had died from a massive exposure to rodent poison. In fact, the laboratory found the deer had ingested three different anticoagulant rodenticides: brodifacoum, bromadiolone and difethialone. It is not uncommon for commercial rodenticides to come in combination form. These all have different mechanisms of action (meaning “how they kill”). So, combination poisons are move potent. Some of the older rodenticides required that the pest ate several meals of the bait. The newer chemicals are highly toxic, and a single exposure is instant death.
There are many different chemicals registered as rodenticides in the United States. They can be grouped together according to how they work. Many rodenticides stop normal blood clotting and are called anticoagulants — like the compounds found in this deer. Basically, once ingested, the animal bleeds to death from the inside out.
Other rodenticides include those that cause the nervous system to shut down (paralysis), such as bromethaline and strychnine. There are other rodenticides that contain extremely high levels of vitamin D3, which interferes with calcium metabolism causing death, and zinc phosphide, which, when ingested, is transformed into a toxic gas, ultimately leading to heart, brain, kidney and liver failure.
Rodenticide baits are made to attract animals and be ingested. They are specifically made to taste good. Some are actually made with a peanut butter base. Aside from the obvious danger to the targeted species, such as rats and mice, pets and other wildlife may take the bait if they find it. When an animal eats the bait directly, it is called primary poisoning. Secondary poisoning (also called relay toxicosis) is caused by an animal eating poisoned prey — for instance, when a cat eats a rat that recently ingested rodenticide.
I suspect that this doe accidentally got into a portion of the rodenticide that was outside someone’s home or business. I hate to think that this doe was deliberately targeted with rat poison, which would be highly illegal.
There are less dangerous ways to target pests like rats and mice (for instance, shock traps that cause instant death) that don’t threaten the environment. If rodenticides are used, be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and only place them in bait stations, which are specifically designed to only allow small rodents to enter. That said, I have seen cases where dogs smell the bait inside the station and have chewed the lids off — ultimately becoming victims of primary ingestion.
Many of these same dangers are inherent in using any pesticide or toxin such as ant or snail bait.
We live in a very sensitive, delicate and beautiful environment here in the Keys. PLEASE take care to protect it: secure your trash cans, don’t leave dangerous items outside that can cause harm (ropes, nets, etc.) and don’t feed the wildlife.
If you come across an emergency with any Key deer, or find a dead deer, please call the Key Deer Hotline at 888-404-3922, option 1.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.