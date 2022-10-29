Go to Hell! Before you begin to ask yourself what you did to deserve my outburst, let me say that this is the theme of No. 1 New York Times bestselling author James Rollins’ 15th outing with the Sigma Force, a team of DARPA operatives who are not only highly trained, lethal, military cutthroats but also have advanced degrees in a wide variety of topics.
Think of them as a sort of cross between James Bond, Lara Croft and Indiana Jones. In “The Last Odyssey,” the Sigma Force is not only hoping to validate the legend and allegory of Tartarus, the Greek version of Hell, but to also locate the Gates of Hell and travel there. Much in the vein of Clive Cussler, Rollins skillfully straddles the line to combine a lot of history with fiction and the legends of Homer’s “Iliad” and “Odyssey,” along with the history of the Dark Ages when Arabian people led the world in science and innovation (along with a little archeology and geology). The Sigma series is not only great fun to read, but also you can learn a few things along the way.
Of course, Sigma Force faces evil forces. The story involves a secret, malevolent, Arabian doomsday cult that calls itself the Apocalypti and a fanatic Christian politician who thinks the Apocalypse will bring the Lord’s return. The Apocalypti believes there is an ancient discovery that has been lost in history but has now recently resurfaced. The discovery may hold the potential of giving this group a weapon to release upon the world that will lead to chaos and anarchy, bringing on the Apocalypse. They hope to take advantage of the resulting pandemonium to rise to power and take over the world. To find this discovery, this group engages in a race with the Sigma Force team to trace Odysseus’ homeward voyage, which appears to hold the key to the hidden source of this dangerous discovery. Thus, the Sigma Force finds itself in a perilous quest to protect mankind and save the world. The book took me back to my high school Latin III and Latin IV courses. (Yes, believe it or not, in those days our public school had two full-time Latin teachers as well as a principal with a Latin background. We even called our yearbook the Vespa.)
The lead protagonists for the Sigma Force are the recurring characters Joe Kowalski and his girlfriend, Maria. Kowalski gets a great story arc to shine, and he usually is gruff and grumpy. But underneath it all he has a heart of gold and will go to any lengths to protect his team. The book also prominently features scientist Elena, who is taken hostage and whisked away on a submarine, leading to a dramatic rescue scene. And of course, there are nefarious people willing to go to the ends of the Earth (or in this case, Hell) to acquire the knowledge of what lies in Tartarus. There are also numerous other characters who makes the reader wonder if they should be classified as trustworthy or villains as the author keeps hitting on betrayal after betrayal.
Do not be surprised as you read this book if it reminds you of the 1963 movie “Jason and the Argonauts.” I loved the way that the author weaved many diverse threads together to create an entertaining, adventurous tale as he combines the best traits of science using modern-day reason to rationalize mystic occurrences.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”