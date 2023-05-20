“Showdown in the Keys” is the 10th installment in Matthew Rief’s Logan Dodge series. The protagonists are Logan Dodge, a former Navy SEAL and mercenary, and his wife, Ange (Angelina), who Rief describes as the most lethal woman on the planet. She, too, is a former mercenary who is also a pilot, a highly skilled diver, a fourth-degree blackbelt and a highly accurate sniper. The Dodges retired to the Lower Keys.

In this latest adventure, the Dodges are chilling out and taking some well-deserved personal rest and relaxation after taking down a sex trafficking operation. They are falling back into their normal island lifestyle. But their staycation is cut short on Logan’s birthday when his friend Scott Cooper, a Florida state senator, discovers the current location of Richard Wake of the Wake Corporation. Wake is a corrupt billionaire on the run. He is hiding out with his band of hired thugs in his compound on Roatán, the largest of Honduras’ Bay Islands. Logan and Ange jump at the chance to put an end to the vile businessman once and for all.