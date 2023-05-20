“Showdown in the Keys” is the 10th installment in Matthew Rief’s Logan Dodge series. The protagonists are Logan Dodge, a former Navy SEAL and mercenary, and his wife, Ange (Angelina), who Rief describes as the most lethal woman on the planet. She, too, is a former mercenary who is also a pilot, a highly skilled diver, a fourth-degree blackbelt and a highly accurate sniper. The Dodges retired to the Lower Keys.
In this latest adventure, the Dodges are chilling out and taking some well-deserved personal rest and relaxation after taking down a sex trafficking operation. They are falling back into their normal island lifestyle. But their staycation is cut short on Logan’s birthday when his friend Scott Cooper, a Florida state senator, discovers the current location of Richard Wake of the Wake Corporation. Wake is a corrupt billionaire on the run. He is hiding out with his band of hired thugs in his compound on Roatán, the largest of Honduras’ Bay Islands. Logan and Ange jump at the chance to put an end to the vile businessman once and for all.
Logan and his friends then fly in Ange’s plane across the Caribbean to Roatán. The mission becomes even more personal when Logan discovers that the chief thug on Wake’s staff is Nathan Brier, Logan’s disgraced and dishonorably discharged former unit leader from his Navy days. Making matters worse, Logan discovers that another of Wake’s mercenary killers is the Cuban Dante Salazar, who Logan thought he had killed in a previous mission. Salazar will do whatever it takes to even the score. These facts only add to Logan’s quest to engage and put an end to Wake’s corruption.
The powerful businessman slips through Logan and Ange’s fingers, sending him fleeing to parts unknown one more time. But the engagement doesn’t end here. Wake is planning the worst atrocity of his career and wants to make sure Logan doesn’t once more interfere. He retaliates by sending a group of highly trained killers to Key West to take down Logan and Ange for good. As the body count rises with innocent local friends being killed in the thugs’ attempts to smoke out Logan and Ange, Logan must retaliate once again if he hopes to defeat the mad businessman forever.
The first 40 pages or so of the book, though action packed, primarily set up the background for the events to come. After that, it is Katie bar the door. The book then follows the formula of past Logan Dodge books. It becomes a non-stop, runaway thriller with action, suspense and intrigue galore. It rolls from one action scene to another with no breaks in between. Rief graphically describes each action scene with few wasted words. The bodies begin to mount up, but not to the extent of some past Logan Dodge books that I have read. As in the past, the antagonists are thoroughly despicable.
I would estimate that the book is probably a pleasant three-hour read. It doesn’t involve a lot of deep thinking. Logan, Ange and their team are probably somewhat James Bondish bigger than life, and all of them possess almost superhuman instincts and fighting skills. But after all, though they may not be totally realistic, it is these qualities that make a book like this a fun read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”