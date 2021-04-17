Per Wikipedia: “Ophidiophobia is a particular type of specific phobia — the abnormal fear of snakes. The word comes from the Greek words “ophis,” which refers to snakes, and “phobia” meaning fear. An ophidiophobic not only fears snakes when in visual contact but also dreads to think about them or even see them on TV or in pictures.”
I’ve been a veterinarian for 35 years. I have seen clients come and go. Not long ago, I had a first. I lost a client over an X-ray. Interestingly, it was not even an X-ray of her pet. It was the X-ray of another client’s pet — it just happened to be a snake.
Here’s how it went down:
One of my associate veterinarians had a client that came to see her on referral from another hospital. When the doctor came into the reception room to greet the client, the client held up an X-ray he had brought from another hospital. It was clearly a snake image on the X-ray and was obvious from across the room.
The vet finished her greeting and then escorted the new client, who was carrying a small, solid-sided cage, to an examination room.
After the duo left an older lady in the reception area, with small poodle at her side, cautiously approached the front desk.
“What was that the man was showing you?” she asked, referring to the man with the box. The receptionist told me the woman’s voice was feeble. Her eyes were staring down the hall in the direction of the exam rooms.
The receptionist was matter of fact: “That was an X-ray.”
“Of a snake?” the woman asked, her eyes dilating and her voice trailing off at the end of the short question.
“Yes, we treat a lot of snakes here,” the cheerful but inexperienced greeter proudly proclaimed. One of my more seasoned receptionists would have recognized the warning signs.
That did it. With tiny, senior person steps, the woman slowly backed away from the counter, never relinquishing her gaze from my receptionist. The poodle started barking and pulling on the leash. When the woman reached the door she proclaimed, “I HATE snakes,” spun and dashed out like an Olympian.
The receptionist, now alarmed that she had done something really bad, came to get me and let me know what happened. I dashed out the front looking for the woman to apologize but she was nowhere to be found. I tried to call her later in the day but she never answered the phone. Thank you, caller I.D.
Ophidiophobia is one of the most common phobias. As per the Wikipedia definition above, a person that has a true “fear” of snakes cannot control their reaction. These responses are visceral. Their heart rates increase, their blood pressure increases, they experience the “flight” part of the “fight or flight” response.
Being a true phobia, there are no rational explanations as to why people are so petrified of snakes. There is some thought that there may be a religious basis (the Biblical account of the snake in the Garden of Eden), the person may have been frightened by a snake when young, the idea that they are slimy, the fear that all snakes are poisonous (I know — there are no poisonous snakes, just venomous ones), that snakes can hide and sneak out to bite you whenever they want, and one of the biggies, the fact that snakes don’t have eyelids. Their blank stare comes across as a constant threat.
Whatever the reason, the fear is real and powerful.
There are ways to get a person over their fear of snakes. They all take time and cannot be rushed. Conditioning and hypnotherapy are two common methods. If you know someone afraid of snakes, please don’t tease them with one!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.