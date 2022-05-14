A palm tree isn’t a tree. Palms are not constructed like a tree. When a tree grows a trunk, it does it from the outer layers. The inner layers of rings in a tree are dead wood.
A palm tree, in contrast, first grows a vertical trunk that retains water like a living cistern for the growing leaves. It adds horizontal layers as it grows taller. It can hold as much as 25 gallons of water. That ability makes it close to indestructible. Pull it up by its roots and it uses its stored water to survive. Sabal palm (Sabal palmetto), sometimes called cabbage palm, was named Florida’s state palm in 1953. It is featured on the state seal.
Florida natives want to be beautiful and dramatic. Sabal palms fulfill that wish.
Highways in the state are planted with Sabal palms because of their resilience. Many of them are transplanted. They can have all of their leaves removed and all of their roots cut off, and as long as the bud is not damaged, they grow back easily. A Sabal palm can survive a freeze, drought, hurricanes, fire or saltwater inundation.
A Sabal can be identified by the criss-crossed “boots” on its trunk. A boot is formed when a branch grows and falls off. Boots provide habitat for other sprouting plants and shelter for small animals. But not all Sabal palms keep their boots. To confuse things, some have smooth trunks.
A second identifying factor for the palm is the palm frond. It does a backbend creating a curved ‘C’ with leaves fluttering from the central, curved vein. Leaves are shaped on the stem like a feather, pinnate. These fronds create loud, crashing noises in the breeze due to the silica found in the veins of the greenery. Silica is sand. Panama hats are created from these sturdy fronds. Harvested fronds are quickly regrown on the palm and do not harm its continued growth.
Interestingly, the Sabal palm takes its name from the word “sab,” which means “sand” in the Haitian Creole language. Sabal palms grow directly in sand dunes along the beaches of Florida. They seed prolifically and when they are a suitable 6 feet tall, they are often uprooted and replanted along Florida’s roadsides. Reaching 6 feet in height takes a Sabal palm 10 years. While most are less than 15 feet tall, the Florida champion Sabal is 60 feet tall and found on Big Pine Key.
Sand dunes take the same shape as water, only much slower. A wave may take less than a minute to complete its flow and ebb. A sand dune moves in the same pattern, but over dozens of years. In this time of chaos, it is comforting to realize that nature’s patterns of movement repeat themselves in differing lengths of time and milieus.
Sabal palms bloom in mid-summer with a plethora of white blossoms. Their honey is divine. Black seeds are consumed by birds and spread over wide areas.
Humans consume hearts of palm, which taste slightly like cabbage. These are mostly grown in Mexico and South America. Harvesting the hearts kills the palm and is currently frowned upon.
Do a little “beach bathing” and you are sure to encounter a Sabal palm.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.