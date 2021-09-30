Sailing thrillers have a long history as a genre. You could make a case that one of the earliest books in this genre was Homer’s “Odyssey.” And then there are such classics as Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea,” Jack London’s “The Sea Wolf," and Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” and “Billy Budd,” as well as more modern additions such as “Riddle of the Sands” and “Dead Calm.”
Well-known British writer Bernard Cornwell has added four books of his own to the genre, “Crackdown” being the second in the series. Cornwell is primarily known for historical novels, the most popular of which is his fictional series about Napoleonic Wars rifleman Richard Sharpe. I always enjoy familiarizing myself with an author’s background in an effort to understanding and appreciating his writing point of view. Cornwell’s bio is most interesting. His natural parents served during World War II in the British Royal Air Force. He was adopted and raised by the Wiggins family, who were members of the Peculiar People, a strict Protestant sect that banned all frivolity of any kind as well as medicine. After he left them, he changed his name to his birth mother’s maiden name and rejected all religions, becoming an atheist. His interest in sailing books came from his voracious childhood interest in C.S. Forester’s Horatio Hornblower series.
“Crackdown’s” reluctant protagonist is Nick Breakspear, the son of a famous British Shakespearian actor, who has rebelled against his famous father by joining the Royal Marines and, after his discharge, becoming the skipper of a yacht in the Bahamas that ferries around rich, pampered tourists who can afford to spend the thousands of dollars it costs to rent the boat. He reminded me of a Dick Francis-type of hero.
After being pressured by his crew and against his better judgment, Nick agrees to a three-month voyage to babysit a former client who is a U.S. senator and possible future president who is attempting to rehabilitate his drug-addicted teenage twins on a dry-out cruise. Needless to say, things do not turn out well. Nick runs afoul of drug smugglers, crooked Bahamian cops, an expat Ulsterman gangster pimping for the superrich, a girlfriend and a wide variety of other shady and unusual characters. One of the most interesting and well-developed characters is “The Maggot,” a colorful, hard-charging ex-NFL star, who now ferries people around the islands in his raggedy Beechcraft airplane. The suitably flawed lead villain seemed to be a slight cliché. I will give you a heads-up that there is a fair amount of sexism as well as some racism and homophobic dialogue.
The powerful presence of U.S. law enforcement and the military intent on prosecuting the drug smugglers looms over it all. It’s a yarn that contains lots of gunplay, mayhem, sailing lore, sneering villains and damsels in distress. Cornwell’s prose seems a little breathless at times and is calculated to be climatic. The reader will experience the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the Bahamas. It seems apparent that Cornwell must love sailing since his sailing scenes are vivid and descriptive. Whereas the book begins somewhat slowly, it picks up as it rushes toward the expected climax.
The book is narrated in the first person from Nick’s point of view. It is set in the 1990s and doesn’t contain modern conveniences such as cellphones and laptop computers. His descriptions of the hold that cocaine has on an addict were graphic and chilling. While the book was not a potboiler, I enjoyed the light read and did not feel that my time was wasted.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of "A Treasure Conspiracy."