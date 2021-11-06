Dear Dr. Doug,
I have a Whippet that developed a huge, fluidy-like lump under its jaw. I took it to the vet and he said it was a tooth abscess and gave my dog a shot and said it would go away. Well, it didn’t. So, I went back and he gave it another shot and said that likely it would take little longer to heal. After the second shot, it still didn’t go away, so I took it to another vet (this is getting expensive!) and she said it was a salivary gland that is leaking. She stuck a needle in it and it came back like thick mucus. She said that it needed surgery to fix the problem, but the cost is ridiculous. I can’t afford it. Other than the soft lump my dog is totally fine. It does not seem to bother him, he does not seem sore, and boy, he still loves to eat! Is there anything I can do at home to treat this? Can I just pop it? Please help. I can’t afford any more vet bills.
— DJ
Dear DJ,
What you are describing is called a salivary mucocele, also known as a sialocele. This results when there is a leak in one of the pet’s salivary glands. There are several salivary glands that produce saliva, which is extremely important in the normal process of digestion. In dogs, the sublingual (under the tongue) and mandibular glands (just behind the jaw) are the most commonly affected. The leaking saliva irritates the normal tissue around the salivary gland, and usually causes swelling and inflammation in the regions under the jaw, the base of the jaw under the ear, down the side of the neck, and on occasion, under the eye.
As your second veterinarian suggested, these conditions are best treated by surgery. There really isn’t anything you can do at home. If you just drain (or “pop,” as you put it) these cysts, as long as the salivary gland is present and still leaking, the fluid/swelling will return. In some cases, the salivary cyst can be opened up, allowing the fluid to just drain into the mouth, such as in sublingual mucoceles. However, it is best to actually remove the entire salivary gland, as this will stop the problem completely.
It is not uncommon for a pet to develop yet another swelling after the surgery has been performed. It is important to determine if the initial problem has returned, or if it is a new condition (e.g., from one of the other salivary glands). On occasion a small amount of salivary tissue may be left behind after the surgery, and even the tiniest amount of tissue can cause the swelling to come back. If this happens, it continues to produce minute amounts of saliva, but, even in small amounts, it is still enough to cause irritation to the surrounding tissues.
There are other conditions can mimic this problem. I have seen tooth root abscesses cause large swellings, but generally, there are other signs associated with it like bad teeth, a fever, lack of appetite and other signs of dental pain. You do not describe any of these symptoms in your dog and your first veterinarian should have noted this.
Cancer is always a possible cause of swelling in the head and neck area and should definitely be evaluated.
I am glad that your dog is not suffering any ill effects at this time. But, please be aware, that these can suddenly enlarge to the point where the swelling presses on the trachea, or windpipe, and can make it difficult for the pet to breathe. In addition, if the swelling in the throat gets big, it can be hard for the animal to chew food or swallow.
I suggest that you take your pet back to your veterinarian and have the surgery performed. Odds are you will have complete resolution.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.