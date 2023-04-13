Save money with green ideas

Trainer Martina Bevis shows two bottled water options, a stainless reusable bottle or plastic.

 Provided photo

When I opened the WeBeFit Training Center in 2007, my focus was on how to provide the best experience for clients. I spared no expense on the equipment, fixtures and amenities. But along the way, I had an engineer and an accountant who wanted me to constantly consider “green” options.

My idea of green was compact fluorescent lights that made you look washed out; cleaning products that barely worked and employees forced to follow behind customers, constantly turning things off. So I made a green pledge. I told my engineer and accountant that any green solution must meet the following criteria: