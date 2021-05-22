A hearty flavor profile and perfectly prepared, high-quality meat can make a summer meal truly spectacular, especially when paired with fresh veggies in a protein-packed sandwich.
Inspired by Vietnamese tradition, this Steak Banh Mi recipe — which features tender grass-fed flat iron steak, pickled carrots, bright lettuce and crunchy cucumbers — is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your next summer gathering.
Take your taste buds to new heights with Silver Fern Farms natural cuts of 100% grass-fed beef from New Zealand, which is minimally processed with no added growth hormones or antibiotics.