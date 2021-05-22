Hart Hanson, a scriptwriter for 17 TV shows and seven movies, has now added a thriller, “The Driver,” to his resumé. I’m not so sure that is an accurate description of this book since I’m not totally convinced as to how I would classify it. It seems to me to be more of a gritty, dark comedy/mystery. While it is both suspenseful and thrilling at times, it appears to be the kind of book that would appeal to fans of either Carl Hiaasen or Christopher Moore.
The protagonist is Michael Skellig, a former Special Forces Army sergeant, who came back from the war on terror with more than just scars and stories. He feels an obligation to help other vets. He was highly decorated and is unusual because he has two PhDs, one in mathematics. He makes a sometimes reliable and likable but sometimes unlikable and unreliable lead character. He now owns and runs Oasis Limo Services in Santa Monica, California. His company owns three limos: one is state-of-the-art, one is a classic from the 1950s, and one he considers haunted because of its eccentric habits.
His employees are a small group of vets who are more family than employees. The company is a place for all of them to heal from the war. Michael’s right-hand man is Lucky. Lucky is his former Afghan interpreter and an illegal alien that Michael helped smuggle into the country. Lucky is both wise and funny and very often acts as Michael’s conscience. Then there is Tinkertoy, a black, female veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. But Tinkertoy is one hell of a good mechanic. Lastly there is Ripple, his dispatcher. Ripple is a smart-mouthed double amputee vet. Hanson apparently got the memo on diversity. He has immigrants, people with a disability, homosexuals, and of course, women.
And naturally, Michael has love interests. Connie is a Hispanic attorney, who is Michael’s avowed No. 1, but she is determined to not let their on-again/off-again relationship become permanent. Detective Delilah Groopman is Connie’s best friend. Michael is also infatuated with her. These romances are one of the book’s flaws. On one page, Michael is head over heals and heartbroken over Connie, and within a few pages, he’s salivating over and chasing Delilah in what seemed like a weird, bipolar manner.
I’m almost forgetting the plot: Michael is ferrying around former-street-rat-turned-celebrity-skateboard-rapper Bismark Avila when someone tries to kill him. Michael saves Avila, but his bodyguard dies. Michael is accused of the crime. Avila will only tell police the truth if Michael sells him the limo company and goes to work for him as his full-time chauffeur/bodyguard at double what Michael is currently making. Having no other choice, Michael accepts and thus becomes involved in Avila’s less-than-legal activities. Making things worse, Avila’s rivals think Michael is in cahoots with him as an accomplice and assistant, thus making him their target as well. I won’t go deeper than that.
Hanson’s screenwriting background definitely shines through. I can see this story on some kind of screen. I would gladly read another book about Skellig and his crew. I felt like if Philip Marlowe were an Afghanistan vet trying to hang on to the last vestiges of idealism while living in California, he’d sound like Michael Skellig.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’