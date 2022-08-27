Tourists flock to Key West to sow their wild oats! Unlike the resilient seeds of the green grass that travel by air, sea or land, most tourist “wild oats” get frittered away in the Duval Street establishments. Not so for sea oats (uniola paniculata), which reside on the seashore in front of my condo. I sowed my wild oats close to home. They are thriving.

I threw wild sea oat seeds on the beach, and they took root and now grow in a strong line of sand-holding, 6-foot -tall green grass pinnacles. The roots grow laterally as well as vertically into the sand. That strong line indicates that they were planted by a person, not nature. Nature plants in a more helter-skelter pattern.

