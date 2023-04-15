Loggerhead turtle

This female loggerhead was distracted by bright lights left on overnight along the beach. Instead of heading out to sea, it followed the lights and ended up disoriented behind a tree in the yard.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Readers,

The sea turtle nesting season starts April 15 and extends to Oct. 31. If you live on the beach or coastline, or have a house or business that is in line of sight to either, you must adhere to the following Florida codes.