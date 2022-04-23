Dear readers,
Sea turtle nesting season started April 15 and extends to Oct. 31. If you live on the beach or coastline, or have a house or business that is in line of sight to either, you must adhere to the Florida codes.
Save-A-Turtle provides the following information that makes it easy to comply. These steps are necessary to help prevent nesting female sea turtles and hatchlings from becoming disoriented due to a variety of issues that may arise.
1. Lights Out: All exterior beachfront lighting and other lighting that can be seen from the beach or water line must be turned off by 9 p.m. unless they are turtle friendly red or amber lights. This includes:
• Lighting on homes/businesses that may or may not be on the beachfront but can be seen from the beach at night, including bright exterior lighting like spotlights and street lamps, and lighting for decking, landscaping, driveways and doors.
• If you are unsure if your lights project on the beach, simply walk around your property. If you see any lights from any side of your home reflecting onto the beach, they need to be turned off.
• Inside lights facing the beach should be shielded by closing curtains or blinds unless you have approved turtle glass.
2. Keep a Clear Path: Furniture, fire pits, cars, boats, kayaks, etc., should be high up on the beach close to your home at night so as not to trap or impede nesting females.
3. Do Not Disturb: If you see a nesting turtle or hatching nest, do not disturb them and do not use flashlights or flash photography.
4. Build After 8 a.m.: Most of the SAT beach walkers are done checking the beach for nests by 8 a.m. Please do not begin any beachside construction before your beach has been checked for a nest. If you need to begin earlier, contact SAT. Additional information:
• Stow equipment up close to your house at night so as not to obstruct any turtles.
• Advise contractors to shut off all lights before nightfall. This is always a major issue. The homeowner is responsible for lighting left on even if you are not there.
• If you rent your home during nesting season advise the renters of these important regulations. The homeowner is responsible for tenants and any sea turtle nesting violations that may occur. Hosting renters or guests does not negate these responsibilities. Post a copy of these guidelines for your guests to review.
6. Control Your Pets: Do not allow pets (dogs and cats) to run loose on your property in the morning or at night. The SAT beach patrol will be walking past your house every morning around or just after sunrise looking for nests. They do not need to be attacked by loose dogs. In addition, loose pets at night could scare away or chase a nesting female sea turtle.
All SAT volunteers wear bright yellow green shirts. Please respect these hard working individuals. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact SAT. If you see a disoriented turtle, or hatchling, email them immediately at President@Save-A-Turtle.org.
We all have a responsibility to protect these endangered species.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.