Images

X-ray of a sea turtle with fish hook in its throat, left. Grasping the hook with an endoscope, top right. Hook with bait, bottom right.

 Images provided by The Turtle Hospital

The last thing any of us wants to do is injure any animal — much less an endangered species. But, accidents do happen.

Over the years I have removed hundreds of fish hooks from sea turtles and many other animals, mostly dogs and the occasional cat. It is no surprise that, especially here in the Keys, an angler may occasionally inadvertently snag a turtle. If that happens it is not the end of the world, and you won’t be cited or fined for doing so. If you hook a sea turtle call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC or the Turtle Hospital’s 24-hour stranding hotline at 1-305-481-7669. They will advise you what to do with the animal.