The last thing any of us wants to do is injure any animal — much less an endangered species. But, accidents do happen.
Over the years I have removed hundreds of fish hooks from sea turtles and many other animals, mostly dogs and the occasional cat. It is no surprise that, especially here in the Keys, an angler may occasionally inadvertently snag a turtle. If that happens it is not the end of the world, and you won’t be cited or fined for doing so. If you hook a sea turtle call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC or the Turtle Hospital’s 24-hour stranding hotline at 1-305-481-7669. They will advise you what to do with the animal.
There are a few things that you should know about handling fishhook ingestions, regardless of species. Here are some ways to not only prevent this from happening, but also what to do IF it happens.
Always keep all hooks, baited or otherwise, away from curious dogs and cats. It can be a scary thing when you see an animal (other than the intended fish) swallow a hook — and, if not corrected and treated right away, it can be very, very serious (potentially even deadly).
If this happens, don’t panic, just follow a couple of very important rules. If you do, there is a good chance that you can prevent your pet from needing surgery to remove it. If caught in time, and if the hook is baited, it is often possible to get the dog to vomit up the hook, line and sinker. If that fails, the next non-surgical step is to use an endoscope — basically a long tube with a TV camera and a grasper on the end. The scope can go into the esophagus and down to the stomach. If the hook can be seen, it is often possible to grasp the hook with a special instrument and remove it without ever having to do surgery.
However, if the hook is embedded into the stomach wall (meaning that the barb is buried in the tissue) the endoscope can’t remove it. There are no endoscopic tools that are powerful enough to cut a hook, so then it has to be removed surgically.
There are two cardinal rules to follow if any animal swallows a fish hook:
1. NEVER, ever, ever, ever pull or yank on the line to try to remove the hook. This generally makes it worse and decreases the likelihood that it can be removed with an endoscope.
2. NEVER cut the line. Simply tie the leftover line to the pet’s collar or around the turtle’s neck. If the line is still attached it makes it very simple for the endoscopist to follow the line right to the hook and remove it.
I always try to remove the hooks non-surgically first. If the barb of the hook is deeply embedded in the esophagus or stomach, then I take the pet directly to surgery. NOTE: the vast majority of hooks can be removed with the endoscope. The animal gets to go home just a few hours after the procedure and there is no surgical healing time required.
Remember, NEVER PULL OR CUT THE LINE!
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.