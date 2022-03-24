Growing up, certain meals stood out. Not because they were particularly elaborate or that the ingredients were exotic. The reason I remember them so many years later is because of how good everything tasted. When I think back, they shared something in common. All the ingredients were the freshest possible and in season.
In our globally connected world, you can get cherries in the winter, pumpkin in the spring and oranges throughout the entire year. But that convenience comes at a price. When something is out of season where you live, grocers have a couple ways to keep their shelves stocked.
One way is to import the produce from a country where the seasons are different. The middle of winter in the northern hemisphere is the middle of summer for the southern hemisphere. That means cherries from Chile, pumpkins from New Zealand and oranges from Argentina. However, the further away those foods are from your home, the more they cost in your supermarket.
Another way is to put things in cold storage. Apples typically ripen between August and September, but they’re sold all year long. To keep them looking good, apples are often treated with a gas called 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP). It’s not unusual for “fresh” apples to be 9-12 months old when you buy them.
The longer they sit in storage, the more flavor diminishes. Weeks-old cherries can taste flat, and months-old apples can lose their crunch. The changes are subtle at first, but over time they can turn you off healthier choices.
Think of this as a guide to unlocking flavors while saving money on fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year.
These suggestions are for each month if you live in the United States. For countries in the southern hemisphere, you could start by shifting everything six months. Guides that break produce down by region are available if you’d like to be more precise. Post a copy beside where you keep your grocery list to inspire you.
January: avocados, bananas, blood oranges, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, clementines, grapefruit, guava, kale, kiwi, leeks, lemons, mandarins, oranges, parsnips, pomegranates, rutabagas, tangelos, tangerines, turnips.
February: avocados, bananas, blood oranges, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, clementines, grapefruit, guava, kale, kiwi, leeks, lemons, mandarins, oranges, parsnips, pomegranates, rutabagas, tangelos, turnips.
March: artichokes, avocados, bananas, blood oranges, broccoli, grapefruit, guava, leeks, lemons, lettuce, mandarins, mushrooms, parsnips, pineapples, radishes, rutabagas, spinach, turnips.
April: artichokes, asparagus, bananas, broccoli, guava, leeks, lettuce, mushrooms, pineapples, radishes, rhubarb, spinach, spring peas.
May: apricots, apriums, artichokes, asparagus, avocados, boysenberries, cherries, cucumbers, lettuce, mangoes, nectarines, okra, pineapples, plums, radishes, rhubarb, spring peas, spinach, strawberries, Swiss chard, watermelon, zucchini.
June: apricots, apriums, avocados, blackberries, blueberries, boysenberries, cantaloupe, cherries, corn, cucumbers, figs, lettuce, mangoes, nectarines, okra, papayas, peaches, plums, raspberries, strawberries, Swiss chard, watermelon, zucchini.
July: apricots, avocados, bell peppers, blackberries, blueberries, boysenberries, cantaloupe, cherries, corn, cucumbers, currants, eggplant, figs, green beans, kohlrabi, lettuce, mangoes, mulberries, nectarines, okra, papayas, peaches, peppers, pineapples, plums, raspberries, strawberries, summer squash, Swiss chard, tomatoes, watermelon, zucchini.
August: acorn squash, apples, apricots, Asian pears, avocados, bell peppers, blackberries, blueberries, butternut squash, cantaloupe, corn, cucumbers, currants, eggplant, figs, grapes, green beans, guava, honeydews, kohlrabi, lettuce, mangoes, mulberries, nectarines, okra, papayas, peaches, peppers, plums, raspberries, strawberries, summer squash, Swiss chard, tomatoes, watermelon, zucchini.
September: acorn squash, apples, Asian pears, avocados, beets, bell peppers, blackberries, butternut squash, cantaloupe, carrots, cauliflower, celery, cranberries, currants, dates, eggplant, figs, grapes, green beans, guava, honeydews, kiwi, lettuce, mangoes, mushrooms, okra, papayas, peaches, peas, peppers, persimmons, plums, pomegranates, pumpkins, raspberries, spinach, strawberries, sweet potatoes, Swiss chard, tomatoes, watermelon.
October: acorn squash, apples, Asian pears, avocados, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, clementines, cranberries, dates, eggplant, grapes, guava, honeydews, kiwi, leeks, lettuce, mushrooms, parsnips, peas, persimmons, pomegranates, pumpkins, raspberries, rutabagas, spinach, strawberries, sweet potatoes, Swiss chard, tomatoes, turnips, winter squash.
November: Asian pears, avocados, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, clementines, cranberries, dates, grapefruit, guava, kiwi, leeks, lemons, mandarins, mushrooms, oranges, parsnips, pears, peas, persimmons, pomegranates, pumpkins, raspberries, rutabagas, strawberries, sweet potatoes, tangerines, turnips, winter squash.
December: avocados, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, clementines, dates, grapefruit, guava, kale, kiwi, leeks, lemons, mandarins, mushrooms, oranges, parsnips, pears, pomegranates, rutabagas, sweet potatoes, tangelos, tangerines, turnips.
Check with your doctor before beginning any diet or exercise program. For a free consultation with a WeBeFit trainer, call 305-296-3434. Read articles online at http://www.webefit.com and get updates by following us on Facebook