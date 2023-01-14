I saw the article you wrote in the KWC (Jan. 7) about the ban of cigarettes in public places in Miami Beach. I am a smoker and I have always tossed my butts out the window of the car thinking that they would just “dissolve.” I never realized how bad they could be. Now, I will make an effort to not do that anymore. I’m writing today because my boyfriend won’t let me smoke when I go over to his house because he has Persian cats, and he says that Persians are highly susceptible to cancer from secondhand smoke. Is that true or is he just yanking my chain? (He hates it when I smoke around him.)
Catherine
Dear Catherine,
Thank you for the note and I am glad that my column has helped you rethink the way you dispose of your cigarette butts. Our environment appreciates it! Regarding your second point, there has been a lot of discussion about the dangers of secondhand smoke in cats, and pets in general.
A recent scientific study published in England showed a direct link between secondhand smoke and cancer in cats. In fact, there is solid scientific evidence that secondhand smoke is dangerous to all pets.
There have been numerous scientific studies that have looked at secondhand smoke in people. In the past decade or so, there have been more studies on secondhand smoke’s impact on pets.
In one study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, the researchers reported a 60% increased risk of lung cancer in dogs in smoking households. However, there was no relationship between the number of smokers in the house, the number of packs smoked per day or the proportion of time that the dog spent inside of the house.
In another study, it was found that the longer the nose, such as in greyhounds and collies, the greater the risk of nasal cancer. In fact, the risk of cancer was twice as likely in longer-nosed dogs if they lived with smokers.
In a third study, performed in cats, veterinarians from Tufts University found that cats whose owners smoked were three times as likely to develop lymphoma, the most common feline cancer. Nothing was mentioned about an increase in cancer in Persians that I am aware of.
In the study that was published from the University of Glasgow, it was pointed out that since cats spend so much time grooming, they directly ingest more toxic products left on their fur by secondhand smoke. Also, it was shown that even if the owners smoke outside, because cats spend so much contact time with their owners, there is still an abundance of passive transfer of toxins from the owner’s hands and clothes to the cat.
Smokers who want to protect their pets should take the same precautions they would as if they were to smoke around a child. These include smoking outside, washing your hands after smoking and never leaving any smoking products or byproducts around for a pet to accidentally ingest.
I hope this helps. It’s just my opinion, but it would be better all around if you just quit smoking!
