A scientific study published by Tufts University showed that cats living in a house with smokers have a three times higher risk of cancer than cats living with non-smokers.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dr. Doug,

I saw the article you wrote in the KWC (Jan. 7) about the ban of cigarettes in public places in Miami Beach. I am a smoker and I have always tossed my butts out the window of the car thinking that they would just “dissolve.” I never realized how bad they could be. Now, I will make an effort to not do that anymore. I’m writing today because my boyfriend won’t let me smoke when I go over to his house because he has Persian cats, and he says that Persians are highly susceptible to cancer from secondhand smoke. Is that true or is he just yanking my chain? (He hates it when I smoke around him.)

