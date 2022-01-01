Rachel Caine was a Texas-born-and-based fantasy, suspense, science fiction, romance and young adult New York Times bestselling novelist. Since 1990, she has published 56 books. She retired from being the director of corporate communications for a large multinational corporation in 2010 to write full time. Unfortunately, she died of soft tissue sarcoma on Nov. 1, 2020. “Bitter Falls” was the fourth book in her Stillhouse Lake series. The fifth book in the series was published this year after her death.
I have never seen a protagonist with a biography like the one in this series. If you’re looking for a strong protagonist, Gwen Proctor certainly fills the bill. She’s both kick-ass and vulnerable. She is fiercely loyal to those who earn her loyalty. She unknowingly married a serial killer, who she had to later kill to protect her children. She has now gone into seclusion in Stillhouse Lake, Tennessee, a small town near Knoxville, to get away from the adverse publicity. After being on the run for several years Gwen made sure her husband was convicted. Vigilantes were convinced that Gwen had been an accomplice instead of just being an innocent housewife.
Unfortunately, Stillhouse Lake is no longer the sanctuary it once was since locals have turned against the family and old enemies are knocking at her door with threats. She is living with her partner, Sam, and her 16-year-old daughter, Lanny, and her 13-year-old son, Connor. The kids are being bullied in school, the family is being harassed, and because of the attention they attract, her neighbors want her to move away since their presence attracts attention to their own nefarious and unsavory activities. The Belldene family, a paramilitary, drug-dealing hillbilly mafia crew, has taken out a special vendetta against them. Wow! Makes you wonder how much one family can take and still remain strong. All Gwen and Sam want to do is to put her past behind them.
Gwen has taken a job as a private investigator. A church-related nonprofit has hired Gwen’s agency to investigate the cold case of Remy Landry, a missing 21-year-old college student who disappeared in Knoxville three years previously on a Friday night while he was out at a bar with friends. Police gave up on the case long ago. Remy’s mother and father are still tortured. Gwen stumbles onto a cult who call themselves “The All Saints.” Their origins are inherent in Gwen’s former life. The cult threatens, enslaves and kills the women who come to be in their clutches. They are evil, and their leader reminded me of a Jim Jones or others of his ilk. When Gwen pits herself against their spiritual leader, both Sam and her children are endangered.
The story is told in the first person from the alternating points of view of Gwen, Sam, Lanny and Connor. The writing is vivid, riveting and evocative. Caine has an uncanny ability to spin multiple, often shocking, twisted plot lines that build in intensity from the gravely disturbing prologue all the way to an explosive end. Caine does a good job painting a convincing picture, especially in the parts dealing with adolescents and their mood swings and defiance. This psychological thriller can be read as a standalone, as I did, but reading the previous volumes would have enhanced my enjoyment. The book has got a lot going for it. It has serial killers and rural cults all woven into a middle-American drama.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”