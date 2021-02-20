A heart-smart eating plan is especially important for more than 30 million people in the U.S. living with type 2 diabetes who are at double the risk for heart disease and stroke compared to those without diabetes, according to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association’s Know Diabetes by Heart initiative. When managing diabetes and heart health, building a consistent eating plan with the right balance can be a powerful tool.
Healthy eating provides benefits for the whole family whether members are managing existing health conditions or not. This recipe for Baked Parmesan Chicken is packed with 30 grams of protein in each serving yet delivers only 280 calories. For a tasty way to increase vegetable intake, try pairing the no-sugar chicken dish with green beans, mushrooms and onions.
Find more recipes and learn more about managing the connection between diabetes and heart health at KnowDiabetesbyHeart.org/Recipes.