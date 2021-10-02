Cudjoe Key resident Robert Deis and Wyatt Doyle have kept the pulp genre alive by previously publishing 14 compilations of pulp magazine classic stories. I previously reviewed “A Handful of Hell,” their Robert Dorr collection in 2016. For you youngsters not familiar with pulp magazines, they were inexpensive fiction magazines that had their heyday in the first half of the 20th century. They were the successors to dime novels and were printed on cheap pulp paper and sold for half the price or less of a “glossy” publication. Many distinguished authors (like Mario Puzo) began their careers writing for the pulps. Parents (like mine) often considered the pulps to be too racy for their underage children.
Their latest addition to the series is called “Maneaters.” As the title indicates, this one is a collection of classic shark-related men’s adventure pulp magazine stories. It comes with scads of the full-color original artwork from pulp magazines published from the 1950s through the ’70s.
Of course, man-eating sharks are not a new myth that started with the movie “Jaws.” During the two decades preceding the popular movie’s release, men’s adventure magazines used shark attacks as an ongoing theme. I’m sure that they helped pave the way for the movie’s storyline and subsequent shark hysteria by regularly publishing salacious shark yarns. I would almost bet that pulp magazine shark tales were something that both Peter Benchley and Steven Spielberg had been exposed to and used as inspiration for this movie classic. Certainly, the men’s adventure magazine artwork had to be the forerunner of the iconic “Jaws” movie poster. The dramatic painting the editors used for the cover of this book instantly reminded me of the “Jaws” poster.
The editors fully understand that, in the real world, unprovoked attacks on humans are rare and those uncommon incidents generally involve only a few species. They both strongly support (as I do) conservation efforts and despise the senseless killing of sharks for “sport” and the despicable practice of shark “finning,” in which commercial fishermen cut the fins off sharks, throw their still living bodies back in the ocean to die and sell the fins to makers of Asian shark fin soup. Man is indeed the most dangerous and cruelest creature on, in or out of the water.
Not only are the original stories reprinted but the illustrations as well, and expert commentaries by marine conservation biologists and others are provided afterwards that put facts in context. The titles tend toward being vivid and melodramatic: “The Shark Who Hated Women,” “I Fought the Suez Sea Beast,” “Biting Back,” “The Headhunting Shark That Destroyed a Texas Family,” “Shark Bait,” “The Sharks Got My Legs” and “The Killer Shark Caught Us” are some examples.
All in all, this new book in their Men’s Adventure Series library may be one of their best. And simply put, there’s simply no other book like it. The pulp magazine genre is extinct. The populations of many shark species are also now in danger of extinction due to unfounded fears, misguided attempts at eradication, overfishing and climate change. I hope these two sell enough copies of this book to not only shed some light on men’s adventure magazines but also, ultimately, to help sharks live on.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’