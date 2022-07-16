I’ve finally finished the Key West book I’ve been working on since January. I am having a “hate affair” with my computer and have purchased a dozen yellow lined pads for future communication. As our world becomes more complex, filled with new technological gizmos, many of us feel the need for simplicity in our lives. New products come out daily to satisfy the current craving for getting things done quickly and efficiently. One might argue that they make our lives more complicated.
In a recent New York Times article, it was stated that companies that embrace simplicity win more customers who become more loyal and these companies can charge a premium for their products. We are loyal to products where the company behind them simply states what they do and delivers on that promise. How many of us yearn for a real person on the other end of a “customer service” phone call.
We can only face what we have control over and for me that means my home. I can take care of the square footage that I live in and make it as simply satisfying as possible, without driving myself crazy.
I live in a tiny circle of aesthetic awareness. It’s all about creating a beautiful, comfortable home, integrated to where I live geographically. A simple lifestyle can denote freedom and eliminate confusion. But it takes dedication to create serenity at home. One of the houses included in the upcoming book is owned by artist and real estate broker Elizabeth Chamberlain. Everything in her small home is deliberate. The color scheme is a fresh and crisp white with accents of leafy green. Color is introduced through her artwork strategically placed on the walls. Every item was carefully chosen and justifies its existence either for comfort or aesthetic pleasure. Everything is of a piece. Nothing is jarring and out of place. Even living with two dogs!
With more people working at home than before the pandemic, we are doubly aware of space. When you walk into a sparsely furnished room, it’s like a breath of fresh air. There’s a talent to paring down that is empowering. But, most people find it’s more fun to fill our spaces than to throw away things that have outlived their usefulness — especially when it’s the vase with questionable value, inherited from a favorite aunt.
The Quakers were among the original settlers on Nantucket and the influence they had on the architecture of the island still prevails. As members of the Religious Society of Friends, they practiced simplicity in living so they could focus on things that were most important and disregard or avoid things of least importance. In our modern world, it’s identifying the important things that gets tricky.
When it comes to decorating our homes, the “professionals” tell us to express our personal style, mixing and matching and listening to what our heart and head tells us looks good. But it doesn’t always come out the way we thought it would and we don’t always achieve simplicity of lifestyle. “Break the rules,” the magazines shout from their headlines. “Eclectic,” a word bandied about, can border on confusing. We need to know the rules before we can break them. “Get out of your comfort zone!” is another biggie from the decorating magazines. Simplicity is all about lack of contrivance. When you create a space that is intimate, designed for you to live in and occasionally share with others, you know it just feels right.
Friends of mine bought a small, charming, Conch cottage in Old Town. They furnished it the way I think a home should evolve, one thing at a time. As they need something, like kitchen bar stools, or as they stumble on something that appeals to them, such as red lacquered bamboo chairs (ultimately painted sea-foam green), they “allow” it into their space. They have good taste. The final coming together of their selection of furnishings will be personal, unique, interesting and comfortable. It will not follow any decorating rules. Maybe this is what they mean by breaking the rules.
And just for amusement I found some quotes that I thought you’d all enjoy.
Albert Einstein: “Simplicity boils down to two steps: identify the essentials. Eliminate the rest.” “If you can’t explain it to a 6-year-old, you don’t understand it yourself.”
Leonardo da Vinci: “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”
Bruce Lee: “Simplicity is the key to brilliance.”
Henry David Thoreau: “Limit your affairs to half a dozen and keep your accounts on your thumb nail.”
Frederic Chopin: “Simplicity is the final achievement. After one has played a vast quantity of notes and more notes, it is simplicity that emerges as the crowning reward of art.”
And from me: “Edit. You can never have too little, but it’s easy to have too much.”
If you really want to simplify your home, remove one thing every week. Lately, when I donate an item to the thrift shop, I feel just a tad bit lighter. It’s a beginning.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.