Like many people, David and Nancy Beckwith moved to the Florida Keys to retire after long careers in high-pressure jobs. In their case, they were both executives in the world of banking and finance and also held jobs at universities. Over the decades, they traveled widely in the Keys and Caribbean. In 2009, David wrote an award-winning nonfiction work published by the University of Alabama Press in 2009 titled “A New Day in the Delta.” Since 2010, David Beckwith has been known to readers of The Key West Citizen as its regular book reviewer.
Around that time, he and Nancy got the idea of writing a series of novels about a well-educated, well-to-do couple who live in the Keys and, more by accident than design, investigate and solve mysteries. The characters they created for the series, Will and Betsy Black, obviously reflect autobiographical elements. But the loving and lighthearted relationship of the Blacks is reminiscent of popular past crime-solving married couples like Nick and Nora Charles of The Thin Man series and Jonathan and Jennifer Hart of the Hart to Hart series.
As a result, although there are serious crimes, murders and scary villains in the Will and Betsy Black novels, the Beckwiths’ novels don’t have the dark, depressing tone of many other modern crime or mystery books. Personally, I find that aspect refreshing, and it makes them fun escapist entertainment — which I gravitate to more and more in this current era of relentlessly grim news. Their novels are also well grounded in the Beckwiths’ knowledge of Key West, the rest of the Keys and mainland Florida, and some of their favorite places in the Caribbean and other states, especially Jamaica and New Orleans.
Most of the eight Will and Betsy Black novels written to date take place largely in the Key West and the rest of the Keys area. Their knowledgeable descriptions of local places is, of course, an especially attractive aspect for folks to live in or dream about moving to the Keys.
The Beckwiths have also spent significant time in Jamaica. In the fifth book in the series, “A Jamaican Conspiracy” (published in 2017), they travel there to investigate some shady financial dealings involving highway construction that Betsy’s bank is helping to finance. They manage to solve the crime and avoid being killed by some of the ruthless local gangsta posses.
The recently-released eighth book in the series, “A Treasure Conspiracy,” takes Will and Betsy back to Jamaica, with some side trips to New Orleans. The depth of the Beckwiths’ knowledge of both places is impressive and an added enjoyable aspect for readers who like lots of local color and historical context in novels.
In this new adventure, they get involved in helping some old Jamaican friends try to track down and decipher clues about a lost treasure from an old Spanish galleon that was sunk off Jamaica in 1740.
It’s a unique and twisty plot, with many great supporting characters. They include some very likable members of Jamaica’s famed Maroon community (descendants of escaped slaves who live in rural mountainous areas of the island) and some very scary gang members.
The Beckwiths’ writing shows an amazingly in-depth knowledge of Jamaica’s history, people, music — and the local patois. This adds a real sense of place and exotic flavor to the story. The potential treasure is hugely valuable, reminiscent of the treasure of the famed Atocha wreck discovered in Keys waters decades ago.
The clues leading to the treasure involve real aspects of Jamaican and Maroon community history that is fascinating in itself.
As a fan of action/adventure novels set in exotic places, I found “A Treasure Conspiracy” to be a fun-to-read vacation of the mind that also triggered memories of my own past travels in Jamaica. I highly recommend it.
Robert Deis is retiree to the Florida Keys who also writes, edits and publishes books about vintage men’s adventure magazine stories and artwork. The latest two, published this year by New Texture, are “Maneaters: Killer Sharks in Men’s Adventure Magazines,” which reprints classic shark attack stories and artwork, accompanied by debunking commentaries by modern shark experts, and “Exotic Adventures of Robert Silverberg,” which collects early adventure magazine stories by Silverberg. Visit his website www.MensPulpMags.com for more information.