“Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned, nor Hell a fury like a woman scorned.” – William Congreve
“Women pay the price when their passions threaten men.” – Tess Gerritsen
In Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver’s “Choose Me,” Commonwealth University undergraduate English major Taryn Moore is an extremely gifted student. One of her passions is her belief that literary couples like Romeo and Juliet have been incorrectly presented to favor the male side of the equation. To that end, she believes that love is forever, no matter what. Consequently, she goes off the deep end any time she personally experiences what she defines as an unforgivable betrayal. Left with no one to smother with her undying love, she ardently latches onto the one man who is encouraging her and singing her praises — her middle-aged, straight-as-an-arrow English professor, Dr. Jack Dorian.
Jack is her professor in a class about women in literature who have paid the price for their passions (coauthor Braver actually teaches such a class in real life). Jack is married to and very much in love with his still beautiful, but extremely busy medical doctor wife but is feeling neglected by her. Taryn seduces Jack at an out-of-town conference. Then the professor does a number of very stupid things, and though one might rationalize his behavior by blaming it on the come-ons of a very attractive female student, he has been in academia long enough to know better. The themes of women paying the price for their feelings toward men and obsessive possession are rampant themes for this novel and add to the realism of this twisty, unpredictable plot. The book grapples with questions of sin and passion. What happens when you have played by the rules all of your life and are a good person who briefly engages in behavior that, until the moment it happens, would have been thought to be beneath you.
“Choose Me” is a domestic suspense novel that has been combined with a police procedural. The story begins with Taryn’s apparent suicide from jumping from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment. Detective Frankie Loomis and partner MacClellan are assigned to investigate what is thought to be a routine suicide case, but Frankie has her doubts, and it is up to her to discover the truth. Was it a fall? Was it suicide? Could it have been murder?
The mini cliffhanging chapters alternate narrating the story from the past (before Taryn’s death) and the present. Each is clearly identified. The story is told from three alternating points of view — those of Jack, Frankie and Taryn. Once again, each is clearly identified. Each character has unlikable traits yet has equally likable ones. This made them both realistic and honest. The author hints at Frankie’s psychological baggage, but this baggage is not quantified until about three quarters of the way through the book. Sometimes the dialog is stilted and amateurish. I did guess the perp in this slow burn, but only just a tad before the reveal. Overall, though? It was a well-paced, engaging story that held my attention to the end.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”