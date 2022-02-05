“American Spy” is Lauren Wilkinson’s debut novel. It was inspired by the true story of Thomas Sankara, the charismatic president of Burkina Faso, and to some people “Africa’s Che Guevara,” from 1983 to 1987, when he was assassinated. The protagonist is Marie Mitchell, a Black female FBI agent from Queens with a troubled past but plenty of ambition. She feels like her career is not advancing as it should due to the nature of the good-old-boy mentality at the agency. Hoping to get her career back on track and to escape being a bureaucratic paper shuffler, she accepts an assignment working with the CIA to destabilize Sankara’s authoritarian communist government.
As the story opens, Marie narrowly escapes an assassin’s bullet in her home as her twin sons sleep, and she flees to Martinique where her mother lives. Unfortunately, the book goes down hill from that point on and almost comes to a screeching halt in places. It becomes a slow burner that is downright dull. The point of view is that Marie is writing a journal to her sons recounting the events of her life. What could have been an intriguing espionage story is all but killed by lackluster execution, cardboard characters, robotic narration and dry dialogues. Wilkinson makes the fatal writing mistake of telling instead of showing. Marie is guilty of explaining things to death with her detailing of office politics, the reasons she chose her profession and justifying her past decisions. She goes on and on about how good she was at her job and reading people’s faces to detect their mind games while she seemed to me to be actually pretty lousy at those things. As much time as Wilkinson devoted to explaining some things, other details of the plot were insufficiently explained, or the explanations just didn’t make sense. The author also missed many opportunities to delve into character development.
Marie’s character quickly fell apart in my eyes. She was not credible to me since I doubt that a real spy would ever document her true history on paper, especially while she was trying to secure the safety of her family. I also thought that if Marie was the tough, no-nonsense, professional character who was truly as anticommunist as she claimed to be that she would not develop a love interest in her target over the short period of a week. This just didn’t jibe with the plot.
Marie tells her story over several timeframes, flitting back and forth between them. She discusses her complicated family dynamics, the experience of growing up while being afraid of nuclear war, the dual nature of the judicial system in matters regarding race, being sidelined and constantly diminished at work because she was a woman, America’s propensity of meddle in and destroy some foreign governments, and how they failed to oversee U.S. employed foreign agents. Also, while I applaud Wilkinson for attempting an uncommon narration style, Marie’s telling the story in a journal to her minor sons just didn’t work for me. Problems arose when the story goes on for a few pages with Marie talking in one story line to another person about the past and then to begin to use words like “you” to talk to her children.
All in all, I felt this book was largely one of missed opportunities, and that I had been sold a six that had been advertised as a nine. I will give the author the benefit of the doubt since it is a debut novel.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”