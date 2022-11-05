Grandmother, cycling fanatic, hiker, music lover and former Mystery Writers of America committee chairman, Deb Pines is a Brooklyn native who grew up on Miami Beach. Her Mimi Goldman Chautauqua Institution series debuted in 2013. “The Fruit of Lies” is the sixth installment in the series.

I have read a lot of mystery series that took place in a wide variety of novel locales, but this one would have to be on my short list of unusual settings. The Chautauqua Institution is an iconic American nonprofit located on 2,070 acres in western New York state. It was created in 1874 and became a nationwide educational movement that at its height in the 1920s sponsored programs that annually appeared in more than 10,000 communities and reached over 45 million people. Even today more than 100,000 visitors annually participate by converging on Chautauqua to participate in its programs. It has hosted U.S. presidents from U.S. Grant through Bill Clinton, notables from Booker T. Washington through Thurgood Marshall, and entertainers from John Philip Sousa to Toby Keith.