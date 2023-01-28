I like to take my snake with me when I go places. I recently took it with me to Smathers Beach and this dude with a bird on his shoulder came up to me and started yelling that it was uncool. Aside from scaring the [poop] out of people, he said that it was unhealthy for the snake because it might make him sick. I think my snake likes it when I take him places, and so far he hasn’t gotten sick at all. Is it OK to take him out with me?
Snake Lover
Dear Snake Lover,
Although you frequently see people taking their reptiles out in public, I personally don’t think it is a good idea. You say that your snake likes it, but how do you know this?
There are several concerns regarding taking reptiles out of their cages. First, you have to be courteous of other people around you. While some people may find your snake fascinating and want to come see/touch it, there are those that have the complete opposite reaction. I was in a food store once when a person came walking in with a python wrapped around his neck. Although this looked innocent enough, an older woman in the same aisle saw the snake and had a panic attack. Although you and I both know that this snake probably never would have hurt her, some people are terrified of these animals (these individuals are ophidiophobes, meaning that they have a pathological fear of snakes). Just as non-smoker may not appreciate a smoker coming up and sitting next to them at a restaurant, a non-reptile person should have the same consideration when a python enters a public place.
Now, more directly, I’ll answer your last question. Before I make any statements, let me ask you this: Have you EVER seen a snake in the wild go to the movies? How about take a trip and hang out at the beach? Skateboarding? Fast food?
In addition, in the wild, snakes, and other reptiles, monitor their own body temperatures accurately, allowing fluctuations in their core body temperature that vary only a few degrees over time. However, when you are taking your snake for a walk, you take it out of its cage (90 F), put it around your neck (98 F), walk outside (this can vary from cold to very hot depending on where you live), get in your car (air conditioning 70 F) or hop on your bike (windy), get out of your car (hot again), enter the store (cold again), go to the movies, etc., etc., etc. You get my point.
I know that you care for your snake. But, we really have no way of knowing if what we are providing for him in these road trips are actually fun from his point of view.
I was walking along Duval not too long ago and there was this gentleman with two large pythons wrapped around his neck. Tourists were gathered around getting their pictures taken with one or the other of the snakes for a fee. One snake looked to be in good shape, but the other was gaunt and had swollen gums. I am not saying that the snakes were mistreated. I just have to wonder if this second snake had some time off, some time to rest, to get away from all the handling and stress, if it would be in better health.
So Snake Lover, my advice is to NOT take your snake out for show and tell. I do think it is a good idea to take it outside, in your yard, to give it exposure to natural sunlight. I think it would be better served if it lived in a quality cage at home, taken out only for exercise and sunshine on a regular basis.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.