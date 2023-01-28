Mader and snake

Me with one of my patients. Not everybody likes snakes and, in fact, some people are literally scared to death by the sight of them.

 Photo provided by G. Diethelm

Dr. Doug,

I like to take my snake with me when I go places. I recently took it with me to Smathers Beach and this dude with a bird on his shoulder came up to me and started yelling that it was uncool. Aside from scaring the [poop] out of people, he said that it was unhealthy for the snake because it might make him sick. I think my snake likes it when I take him places, and so far he hasn’t gotten sick at all. Is it OK to take him out with me?