Often when I meet someone, perhaps at a party, and they learn that I’m an author, they will tell me how they have a great idea for a novel. Or they say their friends tell them that their life is so fascinating they should write a book about it. New mothers all have an idea for a children’s book.

This winter I’ve been taking writing classes at The Studios of Key West. I don’t care what kind of writing class it is. I do this to get out of my own head while I’m writing. I do this to hear other points of view. I do this as a form of procrastination from my own work. I always learn something.