Often when I meet someone, perhaps at a party, and they learn that I’m an author, they will tell me how they have a great idea for a novel. Or they say their friends tell them that their life is so fascinating they should write a book about it. New mothers all have an idea for a children’s book.
This winter I’ve been taking writing classes at The Studios of Key West. I don’t care what kind of writing class it is. I do this to get out of my own head while I’m writing. I do this to hear other points of view. I do this as a form of procrastination from my own work. I always learn something.
As a longtime author of many nonfiction books, I am often asked, “How do you get a book published?” It’s a good question because many people have good ideas and write well. But most people don’t realize that publishing is a business like every other and having an idea and being a good writer is just the beginning. But the dream of becoming a published author is still a romantic idea within reach, more today than ever before due to social media and the ability to self-publish, although this is something I know nothing about. Fortunately, the information is easy to find and has been alluded to in many of the classes I’ve taken.
My writing subject is narrow, which, after many years and a background in journalism, makes it easier to perfect and get good at it. I write about home. I love going into people’s homes and interviewing the homeowners about how they chose their homes, how they decorated them and what they love most about living in them. Over the years I’ve found that people are passionate about where they live.
For me, writing about home has become a metaphor for who we are. We express ourselves through our homes. We make our homes a haven, a safe place to feel good and a place we want to share with others. A home is an expression of our personalities, and as we change our lifestyles, we are able to change the way our homes respond to and foster that lifestyle. Some of us do it better than others. Some of us need help from professionals who can interpret our needs and create a nest that expresses who we are or would like to become. A home is a work in progress and therefore organic. It is an integral part of us. If we live alone a home can truly be a selfish place. When we live with others we learn to compromise, allowing the home to express and respond to the needs of others.
So, back to writing. Another funny question I’m asked is, “Do you write on a computer or longhand?” I like this question because it means the old image of early writers like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Thomas Mann sitting at a big desk with lots of wadded up balls of paper all around the floor is still how we imagine the writer’s life — or perhaps writing on a manual typewriter that dings at the end of each line.
Some writers sit at a kitchen counter to do their work, and others, like my friend and author Nancy Thayer, have a designated aerie with complete privacy whenever inspiration strikes. Shelves line the room, overflowing with favorite books. Nancy’s writing room could be an imagined setting for a romantic movie where the main character is a fiction writer living on a faraway island. Her room is approached by a winding attic stairway to what, in olden times, would be described as a garret. A half round window over her desk provides a breathtaking water view. Having a designated room, or even a writing desk in a corner of the living room, is the perfect way to begin your journey as a writer. Elin Hilderbrand, the queen of beach romances and who lives in my hometown, writes her novels in longhand on a yellow legal pad.
And this brings us back to the way we live. So, you want to be a writer? Begin by imagining where you’ll work and create the perfect spot for doing it. And while you’re sitting at your perfectly appointed writing table, handwrite a letter to a friend or relative. Writing letters by hand is a dying art, but a wonderful way to begin to express yourself. I like this idea because it fosters the art of letter writing as an almost forgotten way to communicate. Becoming a good communicator through letter writing is a wonderful way to discipline yourself in the art of writing. I can’t help myself. The homestyle writer in me imagines the beautiful papers and pens in lovely containers and a vase of fresh flowers on your designated writing table. It’s a beginning. Your house tells your story. So, you want to write a book? Well, imagine yourself as a writer and begin by creating the perfect place to do it.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.