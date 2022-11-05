Dear Dr. Doug,
What are some of the best puppy chew toys for teething and gnawing? Anything I should avoid? How can I stop him from chewing up all of my things?
Thank you,
— Dina
Dear Dina,
Congratulations on the new puppy! How fun! I am happy for you. Don’t worry, what you are experiencing is normal for puppies as they go through their teething phase.
Puppies like to explore and learn by using their mouths as they are growing up! You can assume that anything you give them will be ripped apart and eaten. It is best that you teach them early that it is OK for them to chew certain objects, like designated puppy toys, and not others, like shoes, purses, furniture legs, etc.
Spend a lot of time with your puppy as it is growing up. That is extremely important for socialization, and it cements that all-important human-animal bond between the two of you. Never leave him alone with anything you don’t want chewed on — like shoes, purses, furniture, etc. If you see him chewing on something inappropriate tell him a firm “NO,” then redirect his energy to a proper toy. These tips are usually effective. In some cases you may want to look into getting “anti-chew” spray. Check out reviews online before buying any product.
There are many different toys on the market — the specific toy should ideally be matched to the puppy’s age and breed. You didn’t say what or how big Cheeto is. Toys suited for a Teacup Poodle may be inappropriate for a Great Dane.
Artificial bones made of hard rubber or plastics, hard rubber balls (appropriate for the size of the dog so they don’t get swallowed whole!), large, knotted ropes and compressed rawhide toys designed to be swallowed are all good toys for growing puppies.
When you are looking for puppy toys, there are certain precautions you should take. Avoid any toys that can be broken down into small pieces (like some plastics and natural, especially cooked, bones), toys that have small parts (like detachable eyes and noses), toys that contain metal (springs, bells, squeakers, buckles, etc.), toys that are filled with stuffing that can be eaten and swallowed, and toys with ribbons or strings should be avoided at all costs. If ingested, these can cause serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in the worst-case scenario, or potentially expensive veterinary visits and surgery in the best-case scenario.
It is best to buy hard rubber or plastic toys like Kongs or Nylabones. They are designed and intended to be chewed. Small pieces that are gnawed off are generally either spit out or, if swallowed, are small enough to pass through the GI tract. Some of the hard rubber toys are designed for treats to be placed inside to encourage the puppy to chew on it.
Always use caution as sometimes a puppy can bite off a piece that is small enough to be swallowed, but big enough to cause an impaction. There are no “perfect” toys.
No matter what toy you choose for your puppy, ALWAYS watch them when they are playing. That way if a toy gets broken or chewed down to a potentially dangerous small size, it can be discarded before it becomes a health risk.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.