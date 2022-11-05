Dog toy

This puppy toy lasted about 15 minutes before it was mauled and its eye fell out. Fortunately, the small plastic part was found and taken away before the puppy could swallow it.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

What are some of the best puppy chew toys for teething and gnawing? Anything I should avoid? How can I stop him from chewing up all of my things?