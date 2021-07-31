This week’s selections include a soave from northern Italy that should disabuse you of any misconception that soave is not a serious wine. We also have a sophisticated but affordable Italian red blend and a top-of-the-line barbera from Piedmont. To round out the list, we have a delicious bargain chardonnay from South Africa and a French-inspired bubbly from California.
• Corte Adami: Verona, Italy, $13
Soave has somehow fallen off the wine radar, but it shouldn’t. It’s an ideal summer white wine. This Corte Adami bursts with ripe peach and apricot flavors, leading to a long, refreshing dry finish. Alcohol by volume: 12%. Imported and distributed by Dionysos Imports.
• G.D. Vajra Barbera d’Alba:Piedmont, Italy, $23
Vajra is one of my favorite producers from Italy’s Piedmont. Nebbiolo is the regional star, in barolo and barbaresco wines. Barbera is a more “everyday” wine, and this example is electric with juicy red fruit, woodsy spices and a long, voluptuous finish. This bottle is pricier than many barberas, but it is a step above the competition. ABV: 14%. Imported by Vajra USA, distributed by Winebow.
• Callistoni: Italy, $19
This savory blend of sangiovese, merlot and sagrantino is deep and sophisticated, with notes of dark plums, cherries, cloves and sassafras. It’s not for casual sipping — pair it with a hearty braised meat or steak from the grill. ABV: 13%. Imported and distributed by Bravo.
• Lexicon: Swartland, South Africa, $14
Here’s a top-notch affordable chardonnay with just enough toasty oak to lift the orchard flavors of apples and pears, with a hint of citrus curd, and carry them through to a long, satisfying finish. ABV: 11.5%. Imported by J&D Selections, distributed by Kysela.
• Louis Pommery: California, $24
From the makers of Pommery Champagne, this California bubbly is soft and fruity, with some sophistication. The bubbles caress your palate in a soft embrace, like an old friend’s greeting after a long separation. ABV: 12.5%. Distributed by M. Touton Selection.
