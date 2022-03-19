In this time of woe when disaster hangs over us with a plague and war threatens others, I spent the morning with the volunteers at the Key West Garden Club celebrating their annual volunteer appreciation luncheon. All was sunshine, beauty and comradery.
Shrimp boats sat on the horizon awaiting calmer seas but tourists were plentiful inside the walls of the West Martello Fort. Seventy thousand tourists visited the gardens last year. Upon entering the walls, brows relax, shoulders drop and smiles glimmer on the faces of stress-ridden visitors. The Garden Club is a place of respite from the news of other, less peaceful, landscapes.
Each morning I awake to the sun rising in my east-facing windows. I smile. How can everything be so wrong in the world, when it seems so right, here, in Paradise?
People have been struggling with that question for eons. I think of my favorite musical hit songs. The lyrics lament lost loves or unrequited romances while the music underneath bops along to solid dance rhythms. Dance away the blues. Sorrow over syncopation. Rueful romance set over rhythmic joyful beats. We can do both at once. Yes, we can.
St. Paul’s Epicoopal Church hosted a concert featuring a cellist and pianist bouncing rhythms and themes from one to another. I wondered how a composer could hear in his head how the different instruments would fit together and produce a reaction in the audience. The musicians explained the emotional “story” told by the music to give the audience some clues to their meanings. It did help. They easily did two things at once.
While dining on healthy appetizers at the Garden Club luncheon, I was handed a small paper butterfly.
“What is this?” I queried the offering gardener.
“Seed wings,” she responded. “Plant them face down and flowers will sprout from the seeds embedded in the paper.”
Civilization may be coming to an end, but the flowers will continue to float seeds in the winds and bloom again.
I read recently that allowing land to regenerate on its own produces strong landscapes with a wide variety of specimens. Humans are busy planting a million trees, thinking that we can control the fixing of what we have destroyed. Nature, left alone, may do it faster and better. Check out the nature trails on Atlantic Boulevard. You can almost taste the oxygen-loaded air. The swamp looks mysterious and deep and fecund. What is going on in there?
I planted my butterfly wings in a pot on my terrace.
Debbie Jo Clem planted a Poinciana tree at the school.
Volunteers work weekly, joyfully planting and weeding.
The Garden Club’s West Martello Fort is adored by thousands of visitors, yearly.
Do something for the greenery.
West Martello is an obsolete fort turned into a garden. There is hope it can happen again.
Rejoice.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.