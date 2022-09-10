There are a thousand ways that nature can surprise and please the careful observer. Some of those surprises nature hides to spring unexpectedly and delight us. Seeds fulfill that exciting endeavor nicely. Their variety is astounding.

Seeds can appear like the ordinary dandelion with a tiny, but potent, nugget attached to a bit of gossamer parachute. The power of the seed appears when the gardener discovers that the lawn is now inundated with the weed and the grass has retreated under its more vigorous relative. There is one dandelion this week, but wait and see what happens next week. Nature continues even when the observer ceases to observe.