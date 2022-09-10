There are a thousand ways that nature can surprise and please the careful observer. Some of those surprises nature hides to spring unexpectedly and delight us. Seeds fulfill that exciting endeavor nicely. Their variety is astounding.
Seeds can appear like the ordinary dandelion with a tiny, but potent, nugget attached to a bit of gossamer parachute. The power of the seed appears when the gardener discovers that the lawn is now inundated with the weed and the grass has retreated under its more vigorous relative. There is one dandelion this week, but wait and see what happens next week. Nature continues even when the observer ceases to observe.
The tall grass down on the beach has yellow seeds that are as prolific as the wee dandelion, but flat and dry. It has covered the seeds’ possible shortcomings with a prolific growth of its roots. They spread easily along the beach, creating a wall designed by nature to retain the sandy coastline.
Some seeds are encased in juicy arils designed to attract predators. These helpers spread the seeds after processing them in their digestive systems. Our beautiful birds are actually seed-spreading vehicles that can affect landscapes that are miles apart. While observers thank that the birds are put here for our musical pleasure, they have work to do. Our birds are actually sowing seeds like any farmer might. Maybe a bit more haphazardly. Birds seldom sow seeds in straight rows. In my farm days, we strung a string between two stakes and planted the seeds exactly along the straight line of the string. That order was pleasing while surrounded by the haphazard growth of the wild world.
Seeds are often enclosed in cases that protect them until they are ready to recreate. The coverings can hide a wide variety of seed types. These coverings are often used for decorative bouquets for tables in the fall. Sometimes a plant, after seeding, considers its job done and it dies back. Unlike other species, it does not need to expend energy taking care of its young. The youngsters are self-sufficient from their seed conception until they continue the cycle by sprouting in the next season. Between seeding cycles the plant rests and strengthens its roots.
Some seeds provide enough assistance that they can also encourage other species. I am thinking of seeds like the apple or the peach. Both of those seeds are encapsulated in yummy exteriors. My favorite seed container is the watermelon. I am delighted to release those seeds to sprout and grow again.
However, sometimes plants have been engineered by growers to be sterile. Not all will reproduce. My watermelon seed may disappoint me. Humans have done a lot of genetic changes to plants that are useful to them. A little knowledge can be a dangerous thing. So can a lot of knowledge. Not every seed that comes from the grocery store will produce another plant when immersed in soil. Planting seeds obtained from a seed catalog will produce better results.
