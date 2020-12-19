A package of holiday cocktail napkins sits on my dining room table, even though I am not entertaining this Christmas. My daughter brought them over and in big script type the word “JOY” is printed in bright red across the package. It gives me a little jolt when I see it as I race through one room to another. Tis the season, I am reminded.
“Joy To The World” are the words of the hymn by English writer Isaac Watts. The song was first published in 1719. In the late 18th century “Joy To the World” was printed with music several times, but those tunes were unrelated to the one commonly used today. The words are from an 1848 edition and it was the fourth version to be published. The first four notes are the same as the first four in the chorus “Lift up your heads” from Handel’s Messiah. A version by the Trinity Choir was very popular in 1911. As of the late 20th century, “Joy to the World” was the most published Christmas hymn in North America.
There have since been many interpretations. Mariah Carey sang it on her fourth album, “Merry Christmas.” She performed “Joy To The World” at a benefit concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and again for a Christmas special at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. This song has been included in almost every Christmas recording and live performance by the country’s favorite recording artists.
It seems a fitting sentiment at this particular time, ending a very trying year for everyone in the entire world. Joy is what we need. It is such a small word, yet so powerful. When you say it, you think of happy. It may also seem trivial, not having weight, not particularly serious or worth contemplation. But it carries weight if you are asked, “Do you feel joyful? Do you have joy in your life?” That isn’t such a trivial question. What is it that fills you with joy? I think joy has been missing from our collective lives this year. Yes, each of us surely finds small moments of joy, but the answers are surprisingly varied when we are asked, “What gives you joy?” A mother might get joy from a child’s smile, a partner might find joy when opening the perfect gift from the other, one with particular meaning or thoughtfulness, or totally unexpected.
Joy can sneak up on us. It comes in tiny doses, unexpectedly. You might hear from an old friend at just the right moment, perhaps when having a particularly “down” day. Or, in my case, every Saturday or Sunday morning when I get an email from my friend Mike Mulligan to say he liked my column. Last week he said it was like a personal letter, which filled me with joy. Michael Pelkey sends silly emojis and Rob Sprogell’s daily cartoons make me smile. Sometimes a reader sends me a tiny note to let me know I hit my mark and that joy carries me through the day, sometimes weeks, especially when I can’t think of one thing to write about.
Without getting sappy, and because it’s the Christmas season, I’ve decided to look for joy in my daily routine and stop moping about everything that’s crummy about this year. It’s that time when we’re supposed to be filled with joy and are finding it particularly hard to do. When I heard that my friends Billy and Debbie Romano will be in their home on Southard this season after a difficult health year, it filled me with joy. I guess gratitude is right up there with joy and I’ll try to be grateful as well.
Any of you who enjoy working with your hands, playing an instrument, excelling at a sport, know joy. My friend Toby loves to cook and says when the pandemic is getting to her and she’s stuck at home, she cooks. She brings food to anyone in need and delivers baked goods whenever she visits anyone. She’s a good person to have for dinner. Dessert is always provided.
If you are fed up with the isolation and bored to tears with your struggle to keep a work schedule at home or wearing several hats like teacher, breadwinner and homemaker, try making something, anything just for the fun of it. I have been a do-it-yourselfer my whole life. With a hands-on craft project always waiting in the wings to bring me a little bit of joy, I find this a wonderful outlet. When my brain is ready to explode, or is simply vacant, I bring out my decoupage supplies. This month I’ve been making Christmas plates and it has taken me into another zone. Art should be part of everyone’s life for the pure joy of losing oneself in the process of creating. And by the way, there are many crafts for which you don’t need talent or know-how. After all, you only have yourself to please. So remember to spread a little joy this week.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.