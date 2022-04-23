For people my age, the Cold War is not a footnote in history books. It was a dominant force in our daily existence. While most Americans were happy and living successful lives, they were still paranoid and feared a Soviet invasion or nuclear war. Events like the Cuban Missile Crisis convinced many Americans that the apocalypse had arrived. Nuclear preparedness like civil defense drills became a way of life. My schools practiced duck-and-cover events in case it happened. My grandmother built a fallout shelter to protect our family. The Cold War established the U.S.S.R. and China as American enemies, and politicians capitalized on this as a way to consolidate their own sense of power and control. We were obsessed with nuclear arsenals, dystopia, espionage and halting the expansion of communism.
The timeframe of Jeri Laber’s “The Russian Key” is 1964, the height of the Cold War. Young Smith College graduate Kate Landau, whose interests and studies have made her an expert on Russia, takes a job working for the CIA. She had some firsthand knowledge about Russia since as a student in the 1950s she had actually finagled a cultural visit to it with two classmates. She is assigned a boring desk job instead of the field job she desires. As a last resort before quitting, she sends a letter to the head of covert operations and is surprised when she is asked to become a spy. Her assignment is to spy on a KGB agent in New York posing as a diplomat named Maksim “Max” Rzhevsky to see if he is a potential defector. They are not strangers. She had met him on her trip to Russia when he was still a student, and he had become her first lover. She is expected to pick up their affair where it left off.
One of the things that makes this book unusual is that the American spy is a female and the KGB agent a male. This is the opposite of most Cold War-era spy books. Another unusual feature is that the story is told in the first person from the female point of view. Most spy novels are told from the man’s viewpoint. Both Max and Kate are somewhat unlikeable. Some readers may find it annoying that Kate keeps going on and on in a holier-than-thou vein about what a liar Max is, but since they are in the same profession, she’s as big a liar as he is. While Kate makes mistakes, she does grow as the novel progresses. Another possible weakness is that the author seems very focused on how America and the CIA are always brilliant good guys. My memory of that period was that while most of us considered the Soviets to be evil, we were concerned we could not match their devious smarts. I will warn you now that while the numerous lovemaking scenes are not very graphic, there is a rape scene that is disturbingly vivid. I did not see the ending coming, but looking back, I should have. It was somewhat predicable for a novel of this nature. To me, the epilog was a bit of a letdown.
If you like traveling and spy novels or are a fan of Cold War-era books, you should probably give this quick read a try.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”