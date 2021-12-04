Dear Readers,
A client brought their very sick puppy on emergency. This was not a Keys resident — it was a visitor. The little dog presented with bloody diarrhea and was weak and dehydrated. There are many things that can cause these symptoms, some relatively easy to treat, others much more serious. Anytime you have a puppy with bloody diarrhea, you have to be concerned with the potentially lethal, very contagious canine parvovirus.
During the thorough exam by the young ER vet it was determined that the puppy had just been seen by their regular veterinarian only a few days prior to the Keys trip. During that visit, the puppy got its puppy shots and was de-wormed to remove parasites.
Now, armed with that information, the ER doctor reasoned that parasites should NOT be a cause of the puppy’s bloody diarrhea. Since the puppy was so weak, the doctor recommended a blood test to look at the total red blood cell count (to check for anemia) and the white blood cell count (to rule in or out either infection or viral disease). A parvovirus test was also performed.
The red blood cell count was very low (the puppy was anemic due to the blood being lost in the diarrhea). The white blood cell count was normal — not uncommon if the infection is outside of the intestinal tract. The rest of the blood tests indicated that the major organs were healthy, but that the puppy was severely dehydrated.
The parvovirus test was negative, which was good, but it is important to point out that the test may be negative in early disease. So, a negative can be a false negative, meaning that the puppy still does have parvo, but the test has not detected the virus. A positive is a positive.
The doctor gave the puppy some fluids to correct the dehydration, some antibiotics for a potential intestinal infection, and vitamins and iron to correct the anemia. The puppy was stable so it was discharged with instructions for the owner to go back to their regular family veterinarian as soon as they returned home.
Three days later the client called the office and lambasted the young ER doctor. She had taken her puppy to her regular veterinarian as instructed. The family veterinarian told her that the ER doctor did not need to run all the expensive tests. The client yelled that the doctor was only in business for the money and she didn’t care about her dog. The woman concluded her vitriol by stating that she and her three children would go hungry tonight thanks to the doctor’s greed. She added that she hoped that the young doctor would enjoy an expensive steak for dinner.
That was uncalled for. The doctor was thorough, competent and had the puppy’s best interest in mind. The tests were appropriate and necessary. The treatment was needed. If anything, her regular veterinarian was out of line.
After the young doctor told me what happened, I called the owner right back. Interestingly, the puppy’s owner would not give me the name of her family veterinarian so I could give him a courtesy call.
Final note: the puppy was doing just fine.
Final, final note: I took the young doctor out for a nice steak dinner and let her know how much I admired her excellent skills and compassion.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.