Author W.J. Costello is a former journalist who lives in Maryland. His protagonist, Rip Lane, is a retired U.S. Marshal who lives in an RV as he travels throughout the nation. Each book in this cozy mystery series takes place in a different state as Rip stays at various RV parks. This is his “Florida” book and takes place at a campground in Sarasota where he meets and begins to date divorcee Julie Collins.
Julie’s 3-year-old son had been kidnapped five years earlier, and his supposed remains were later found. She had taught her son, Max, sign language before his abduction. On the fifth anniversary of his disappearance, she is friended on Facebook by a mysterious person using the name Kristen Love. Subsequently, a video of a child’s hands signing “Happy Anniversary Mommy” is posted to her Facebook account. The following day the message has been deleted and the Kristen Love account has been closed. Julie has never accepted the fact that Max was truly dead, and this reinforces her suspicions. She recruits Rip to help her discover the truth.
I always feel bad about giving a book a negative review because, as an author, I know how much work it takes to produce one. This book was not terrible, but it wasn’t especially great either. Let me describe why I feel this way. The character development was weak, and I never felt an emotional attachment to any of them. Rip had an attitude, and Julie was two dimensional. He often came across flippantly and was not near as witty as he considered himself to be. His responses were often shallow and inappropriate for the situation he found himself in.
The author takes us through a variety of suspects. They range from Julie’s ex, whom she was fighting with for custody at the time of Max’s disappearance, to her druggie, criminal brother, to one of her old college roommates.
Instead of concentrating on the primary story, the author had a tendency to jump around to side stories that were irrelevant to the plot. One mini-story concerned the house where Max’s former daycare center was located. It inferred that the house and the owners might have some connection to Julie’s ex, but the story was never brought to fruition. It just sort of drifted away. Then there was the story of the feud between “Mr. Neat” and “Mr. Messy,” two neighbors in the trailer park who were constantly bickering. Another irrelevant story concerned the distasteful gum habits of Julie’s mother.
I have always been told in writing seminars to “show” instead of “tell.” Costello is guilty of telling. His dialog is often unnecessarily long as he tells us the things he wants us to know in lengthy speeches, making me want to skim over these pages. I also had a problem believing that one character could be kept so in the dark on what was happening if he had been present at the incidents the author describes. One last criticism is violating one elementary writing principle: write about what you know. It felt like a Maryland author was trying to describe a Florida that he had not thoroughly researched. To end on a positive note, the editing was good, the chapters were short, and it was a quick, even though predictable read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”