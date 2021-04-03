Dear Dr. Doug,
I’ve kept birds for many years and I’ve never had to take any of them to the vet. I feed them well and they live good, healthy lives. Last week I noticed one of my birds on the bottom of the cage in the morning. He never does that. I picked it up and it was real weak. I ended up taking it to the vet. Just moments after the vet took my bird out of the cage it died in her hands! I am so upset. Why did it die? Do you think the vet was holding it too tight?
— Patty
Dear Patty,
I am sorry to hear about your loss. Birds are such wonderful animals and can be a big part of the family.
There just is no way I can tell you why your bird passed away without having seen it myself or performed a necropsy (an animal autopsy). You didn’t say what kind of bird it was. Depending on the species, the normal lifespan can be anywhere from seven to 80 years. Perhaps that may be why your bird was doing so poorly — natural causes/old age — but hard to say. Sadly, I am not able to tell you much more.
Your letter suggests that you may have more birds at home. There are certain warning signs in birds that will help recognize early signs of disease — the key to quick resolution of health problems. I know that you say you have never had to take your birds to the veterinarian — and that is amazing. But, just as with people or dogs and cats, regular checkups for birds are very important.
In general, birds are quite expert at hiding any signs of disease. In the wild, sick birds that appear ill or weak become easy prey. As a result, evolution and natural selection have favored birds that tend to hide their symptoms. What this means to the bird owner is that unless the owner is trained in early recognition of disease, it is not uncommon to have an apparently healthy pet bird one day and a dead bird the next.
Since birds have a feather coat it is possible for them to lose weight without looking obviously thinner. It can be especially tough with small, caged birds like finches, because you rarely ever handle them — so you can’t easily tell if they are losing weight like you can with a bird you hold all the time.
There are other external symptoms that you can look for which don’t involve actually handling the bird. A classic sign of sickness is fluffing of the feathers. Birds will occasionally fluff their entire body feathers, but if the feathers are fluffed for no obvious reason (e.g., when it is cold, the bird is sleeping, etc.), it is abnormal.
Changes in behavior can also be a clue that something is awry. Birds that are normally active in their cages when well will often perch quietly in their cage, sometimes on the bottom and not engage in normal activities when ill.
Appetite will often decrease or cease all together when a bird is sick. This can be very serious since birds need to eat constantly to maintain their rapid metabolism. Drinking is just as important as eating, and sick birds that do not drink will rapidly become dehydrated.
Perhaps one of the most important observations that a bird owner can make is to monitor for any changes in their bird’s droppings. A change in the color, consistency or volume is a sign that something may be wrong.
Other warning flags include failure to or having an incomplete molt; abnormal feathers; crusting around the feet or face; cracks in the beak; mouth, nose or eye discharges; redness or swelling around the eyes; lameness or wing droops; tail bobbing; and changes in vocalizations.
I don’t think that the veterinarian had anything do with your bird’s passing. I suspect that it was so ill that it was just unfortunate timing that it died in her hands. Again, I am sorry for your loss.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.