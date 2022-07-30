Bird

Birds, in general, are experts in hiding illness. Their feathering often makes it difficult to tell if they are losing weight. A ruffled feather coat is not a good sign.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

I’ve been keeping finches for years. They have always been healthy and I never needed to take them to a vet. The other day I noticed that one was on the bottom of the cage. I tried to give it some water with a dropper, but it just did not seem to improve. I took it to the vet and when the vet took it out of the cage, the bird died in her hand. I was so upset. I think the vet was holding her too tight, but she said that the bird was very sick and was in the process of dying. What do you think? I am so upset in so many ways.