I’ve been keeping finches for years. They have always been healthy and I never needed to take them to a vet. The other day I noticed that one was on the bottom of the cage. I tried to give it some water with a dropper, but it just did not seem to improve. I took it to the vet and when the vet took it out of the cage, the bird died in her hand. I was so upset. I think the vet was holding her too tight, but she said that the bird was very sick and was in the process of dying. What do you think? I am so upset in so many ways.
— SK
Dear SK,
I am sorry to hear about your loss. You’ve had birds for a long time — they are part of your family — so I understand your sadness.
Unfortunately there is no way I can tell you why your bird passed away. Most finches have a normal lifespan of around 7-9 years, with some living a bit longer. You didn’t say how old your finch was so I don’t know if age may have been a factor. Perhaps that may be why one bird was doing so poorly — natural causes. Without examining any of your live birds, or the bird (a necropsy, which is an animal autopsy) I am not able to tell you much more. However, considering that you still have other birds, let me share with you some things to look for regarding their health.
There are certain warning signs in birds that will help recognize early signs of disease — the key to quick resolution of health problems.
In general, birds are quite expert at hiding any signs of disease. In the wild, sick birds that appear ill or weak become easy prey. As a result, evolution and natural selection have favored birds that tend to hide their symptoms. What this means to the bird owner is that unless the owner is trained in early recognition of disease, it is not uncommon to have an apparently healthy pet bird one day and a dead bird the next.
Since birds have a feather coat it is possible for them to lose weight without looking obviously thinner. It can be especially tough with caged birds like finches, because you rarely ever handle them — you can’t easily tell if they are losing weight like you can with a bird you hold all the time. Because of this, it is a good idea to periodically weigh your birds if possible. Due to the small size of most birds, the scale used must be accurate at very light weights. Weekly weights are ideal, but more realistically, monthly weights should be adequate to pick up trends of weight loss.
There are other external symptoms that you can look for which don’t involve actually handling the bird. A classic sign of sickness is fluffing of the feathers. Birds will occasionally fluff their entire body feathers, but if the feathers are fluffed for no obvious reason (e.g., when it is cold, the bird is sleeping, etc.), it is abnormal.
Changes in behavior can also be a clue that something is awry. Birds that are normally active in their cages will often perch quietly in their cage when sick, sometimes on the bottom and not engage in normal activities.
Appetite will often decrease or cease all together when a bird is ill. This can be very serious since birds need to eat constantly to maintain their rapid metabolism. Drinking is just as important as eating, and sick birds that do not drink will rapidly become dehydrated.
Perhaps one of the most important observations a bird owner can make is to monitor for any changes in their bird’s droppings. A change in the color, consistency or volume should be a warning sign that something may be wrong.
Other warning signs include failure to or having an incomplete molt, abnormal feathers, crusting around the feet or face, cracks in the beak, mouth, nose or eye discharges, redness or swelling around the eyes, lameness or wing droops, tail bobbing and changes in vocalizations.
I don’t think that the veterinarian had anything to do with your bird’s passing. I suspect that it was so ill that it was just unfortunate timing that it died in her hands. Again, I am sorry for your loss.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.