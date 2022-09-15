If your clothes fit a little snugger, you’re not alone. Studies show that since COVID-19 arrived in 2020, Americans have gained about a pound and a half per month. That may not seem like a lot, but it translates into 36 pounds over the last two years.

A Harris Poll conducted in February of 2021 found that 61% of adults experienced unwanted weight changes. Of those, 42% say they gained more weight than they intended.

Take back what COVID has stolen

Trainer Albert Herasme stopping time.