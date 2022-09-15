Take back what COVID has stolen

If your clothes fit a little snugger, you’re not alone. Studies show that since COVID-19 arrived in 2020, Americans have gained about a pound and a half per month. That may not seem like a lot, but it translates into 36 pounds over the last two years.
A Harris Poll conducted in February of 2021 found that 61% of adults experienced unwanted weight changes. Of those, 42% say they gained more weight than they intended.
There’s also been an increase in drinking and other negative behaviors. The constant stress and the grief from losing loved ones are damaging our psyches. Jobs have changed more in 24 months than most people experienced over a previous lifetime. Pile on top of all that the trauma from social isolation and the decline in public courtesies.
It’s taking a toll, and our bodies are reflecting it.
A whopping 53% of people surveyed said they have been less physically active than they wanted. During the periods of lockdown, that was certainly understandable. Most people were encouraged to stay at home, gyms and recreation centers were closed and even parks were avoided because people didn’t know if it was safe.
We now know that being outdoors is extremely low risk when you have some distance between people. Indoor locations with high air exchanges are also relatively safe. But our habits have changed.
Gym time has been replaced with screen time. We’re sitting and watching people do things instead of doing them ourselves. We’ve turned our time over to companies that are in the business of showing us ads. Instead of doing things we can feel good about, we’re scrolling, clicking and binge-watching whatever those companies decide to feed us.
It’s a diet of crap. I’ve decided to fight back by reclaiming my time.
There’s a phrase, “I’m reclaiming my time,” used in congressional hearings. Politicians are given a specific amount of time to speak or question people who testify at hearings. If the politician thinks the person answering the question is “lying, misleading, or drawing out the time by not answering the questions directly, the congressperson may reclaim their time.” That’s according to the Urban dictionary.
For me, the COVID pandemic has been a lot like that. I feel like two years of my life have been taken without my consent. But complaining about the past isn’t going to change the future. Nothing any of us say or do will ever bring that time back.
Your time is precious. Most people can’t remember what they watched a month ago when asked. Many weren’t even sure what they had watched the previous week. Have you ever spent an evening binge-watching or scrolling but forgotten what you saw the next day? What a colossal waste of time!
We live under this delusion that there is an endless expanse of tomorrows ahead of us. But here’s the reality. The last two years of neglect have increased our risks for heart attacks, stroke and cancer. The longer we put off taking care of ourselves, the shorter our lives will be. Doing something healthy doesn’t just help you live longer. It enables you to live longer with a better quality of life.
It’s time to reclaim your time. I’m doing it by prioritizing things in my life that make it richer, help my body and calm my mind.
I put limits on the apps on my smartphone so I don’t sit and endlessly scroll. I take my dog out for more walks to play. I call my family and chat when something funny happens instead of just sending a text. I’ve started doing things like joining a birthday scavenger hunt, getting together for games and cooking dinner for friends. I’m not waiting for a special occasion to get together; taco Tuesday is all the excuse I need.
Stop being a passive observer of your life. Repeat after me. “I’m reclaiming my time.”
