I was recently asked, “If you can’t decide what color to paint a room, is it safe to choose neutral or is that simply a boring cop-out?” Actually, something that’s neutral doesn’t have any effect on other things because it lacks any significant qualities of its own.
Beige is a neutral color that people often choose when they can’t commit to something more interesting. Even a shade of white can be dramatic. I think of beige as just plain boring for home décor. My house started out many years ago as a little cottage. When we began to add on more rooms we left an outdoor window in the second floor of the cottage that now looks down into what is the addition, once a living room, now a dining room. For several years I liked the reminder of the house’s early roots and thought the exterior window, now on an interior wall, was appropriately funky for my taste. I like one thing in a home to be imperfect, or suggesting something to ponder over. Often guests will look up and ask why there’s a window in an interior wall?
I left it this way for many years until this year when I returned from my winter in Key West. I decided it was time to cover it to blend with the wall. Eben, my handyman, cut a piece of clean plywood to set perfectly inside the window frame, to be flush with the surrounding wall. He primed it with a coat of white paint and I would have to give it two or more coats of Atrium white (Benjamin Moore), which is the color of my entire interior. It’s a white with a hint of blush. Eben informed me that painting wasn’t his “thing.” But as I debated the merits of climbing a ladder and painting this section on a one-and-a-half-story-high wall, I was reminded of a play Jon and I first saw in London in 1996 and two years later when it opened on Broadway in 1998. It was called “Art,” a French play by Yasmine Reza.
The play takes place in a Paris apartment and revolves around a discussion between three male friends after one buys a large and very expensive painting for $200,000 francs. The canvas is completely white with just a few white lines. His friends respond with shock and anger, labeling it a “piece of white s---.” But do they dislike the painting? As the discussion moves from the theoretical to the personal, the three friends are forced to ask questions not only about the nature of art, but about the nature of friendship. It was compelling and the art becomes a metaphor for philosophical discussion.
When I looked at my second-floor window, covered with a piece of the primed plywood, my first thought was not to paint it to blend with the wall, but rather to create a frame around it and call it “art.” I often think about that play that had an impact on me and has for many years begged the question, “What is art?” The point of this story is that here was an opportunity not to choose the obvious, not to be neutral, not being indifferent to one’s surroundings. But the addition of an intriguing, maybe even controversial painting, offsets the neutrality of a room and allows for speculation, maybe argument on the subject of art, but hopefully not indifference. A neutral background can be the perfect interface with something that is perhaps anything but neutral.
If you have a neutral environment and have no intention of repainting or redecorating, perhaps the best thing to do is to add one intriguing piece to the room. It might be a funky sculpture, or a faux painted table, or an antique dresser or a collection of any sort that has some character when assembled. Maybe it’s a wall of bookshelves. Architect Hugh Newell Jacobson, recently deceased, did more than design a home. He insisted on designing the interior of the rooms as well. His rooms were always white; he preferred minimalism in the furnishings, and his signature was wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling, built-in bookshelves, devoting one prominent wall to books. In one house I featured in an article about his work, the wall of books became art.
I like the idea of a white painting on a wall painted a different shade of white. I have almost convinced myself that this is a good idea, even though it’s not an expensive painting by a French artist. I like to think it’s my way of creatively avoiding climbing on a ladder to paint out the plywood-covered window to blend with the surrounding wall. This way I have a conversation piece, and maybe someone will think it’s actually an expensive painting. They might, however, question the fact that it’s hanging way above eye-level, close to the peak of the ceiling.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.