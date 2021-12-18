The other day a friend and I were talking about the lost art of letter writing, in particular, thank you notes. We noticed that we no longer receive a handwritten thank you for a wedding gift. During the Christmas season we receive many gifts. Those that are exchanged in person we thank for on the spot. But what about the gift sent from far away relatives and friends? Many of us call, text or email our thank yous. But it’s not quite the same. However, a note at Christmas time still seems to prevail, perhaps because a line or two will suffice.
When I send a wedding gift, I expect a handwritten thank you note, if for no other reason than to acknowledge its receipt. I’m wondering if it’s a generational thing. Not even a text or email of thanks?
In the coming week, many of you will have exchanged gifts, some in person, some through the mail. I am curious about whether or not it is now acceptable to receive without acknowledgement. At the very least, it’s nice to know that the gift got to the right address, wasn’t lost in the mail or was never sent by the store. It should be a given, but apparently not. Etiquette seems to have changed over the years.
Etiquette, according to Wikipedia, “is a code of behavior that delineates expectations for social behavior according to contemporary conventional norms within a society, social class or group.” Politeness and the use of manners have been extolled since the early 1700s as a reflection of a well-bred person. Etiquette can be a complicated system of rules about everything from writing letters to using cutlery. Over the years, loose interpretations of those rules have certainly been exercised. It is, therefore, extremely welcome to receive a handwritten thank you note for a gift, a dinner party after the fact (I still receive them from new acquaintances and a phone call from close friends) or a good deed, and in turn, we think of that person fondly and hold them in high regard.
Etiquette as part of one’s character is so easy to adopt that it’s hard to believe it isn’t practiced more often. And an appreciation for good manners seems inordinately out of proportion with the little effort it takes to achieve, perhaps more so now as it has begun to slack off. A simple “thank you” is often met with “no problem,” as if being helpful might actually “BE” a problem. The popularity of advice columns and books by Letitia Baldrige and Miss Manners attests to a desire to learn what is the right way to act in specific circumstances. There’s everything from “New Manners For New Times” to “From Clueless to Class Act,” and if it isn’t incentive enough to learn manners just to be a better person, there’s “Manners That Sell: Adding the Polish that Builds Profits” for those who need a tangible reason to be polite.
Etiquette is a topic that has occupied writers and thinkers in all sophisticated societies for millennia. Confucius included rules of eating and speaking along with his more philosophical sayings. Benjamin Franklin and George Washington wrote codes of conduct for young gentlemen back in their days.
But getting back to the expectations of a written thank you note for a wedding gift, some things have not changed. For example, the wedding invitation has gotten more formal and traditional, with double envelopes; the outer one often addressed in elaborately scrolled calligraphy to signify the importance of the event. Given all the effort and meticulous attention paid to every single detail surrounding a wedding, including the creation of a bridal registry to be sure the couple receive all the items they most wish to own, the very least they might do is to write a thoughtfully crafted, handwritten letter acknowledging their guests’ consideration in taking the time to purchase those gifts.
So, here we are, with a holiday that is spectacularly celebrated with much gift giving. Most of the exchange of gifts is in person. But when Aunt Bessie takes the time to carefully decide on the perfect gift for you, lovingly wraps it in paper and ribbons, adds a gift tag, finds a box to mail it in and imagines how much you’ll love it, then stands in an interminably long line at the post office during the holiday crunch, to be sure you receive it on time — well, the time and effort it takes to write a brief thank you note seems like a small exchange of appreciation, even if you absolutely HATE the ugly sweater she spent a year knitting.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.