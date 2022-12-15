Sometimes the simplest test can give you tremendous feedback. The Thumb-Palm test can help spot an aortic aneurysm. The 30-Second Chair Stand Test can help rate your endurance and lower-body strength. And the Push-up test can predict heart attack risk.

The 10-second one-legged balance test

Trainer Albert Herasme testing. Put the top of your foot to your calf and hold it for 10 seconds.

I want to share one of the quickest tests I’ve ever used. It’s the 10-second One-Legged Stance Balance Assessment.