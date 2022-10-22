From time to time I receive a handwritten note. It might be from Michael Pelkey with his beautiful calligraphic handwriting or a thank-you note from someone I had to dinner. It is always a welcome surprise. Occasionally, I receive an envelope from Doneley Meris filled with interesting clippings but always with a handwritten note. It’s so nice to find in my mailbox.

The other day I wanted to invite my neighbors over for a drink. It was an impromptu invite, just a last-minute idea, so I lazily scribbled the information on a piece of lined paper torn from a notepad I carry around and stuck it in their door on my way to the market. Then this week, someone, handed me, by comparison, a lovely note, handwritten on yellow-lined paper. And while she apologized for the informality of the invitation, to me, it was a noticeably great improvement over my invitation to my neighbor. On the other hand, I received, in the mail, a nicely designed invitation to a party. While the wording telegraphed an informal gathering, it was definitely a bona fide invitation, printed on shiny card stock on a computer, complete with a rainbow border.