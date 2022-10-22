From time to time I receive a handwritten note. It might be from Michael Pelkey with his beautiful calligraphic handwriting or a thank-you note from someone I had to dinner. It is always a welcome surprise. Occasionally, I receive an envelope from Doneley Meris filled with interesting clippings but always with a handwritten note. It’s so nice to find in my mailbox.
The other day I wanted to invite my neighbors over for a drink. It was an impromptu invite, just a last-minute idea, so I lazily scribbled the information on a piece of lined paper torn from a notepad I carry around and stuck it in their door on my way to the market. Then this week, someone, handed me, by comparison, a lovely note, handwritten on yellow-lined paper. And while she apologized for the informality of the invitation, to me, it was a noticeably great improvement over my invitation to my neighbor. On the other hand, I received, in the mail, a nicely designed invitation to a party. While the wording telegraphed an informal gathering, it was definitely a bona fide invitation, printed on shiny card stock on a computer, complete with a rainbow border.
When isn’t an actual invitation that comes in the mail not cause for celebration? It is so infrequent these days with email and texting being the modern form of all communication. Even thank-you notes arrive via a “beep” or vibration. I, for one, do not want the “old-fashioned” form of communication to disappear and try to do my part not to let this happen. However, laziness prevails and a penciled scrawl on a ragged-edged notebook page substitutes for a real, honest-to-goodness card, invitation or stationary. I consider this a missed opportunity.
I have always enjoyed writing personal notes, keeping a journal, sending thank-you cards, birthday wishes, even writing condolence cards in longhand. A while ago I received in the mail a little booklet on the do’s and don’ts of thank-you notes. It fascinated me, so I’m passing along some of the ideas in my small effort to do my part in promoting the lost art of writing.
The first rule of thumb when thanking someone is to send a note as quickly as possible. As for stationary, the booklet states that all notes may be sent on informal stationary, except for wedding thank yous. Not sure who the authority on all things proper in the letter-writing department might be, but when I got to page 2 the writer was scolding me. Here’s what I read, “Even though most thank-you notes can be sent on informal stationary that doesn’t mean it’s okay to use a piece of paper torn from your shopping list pad.” This did not deter me from reading on.
It seems that thank-you notes must be personalized, something I love doing. It’s a creative challenge. For example, the booklet suggests, when you write a thank you for a birthday gift, the gift giver deserves to know how much the gift was appreciated (even if you hate it!). When you don’t like a gift, the booklet suggests saying, “Thank you for your thoughtfulness. I will always think of you whenever I use the ... .” Or I might write, “Thank you for the gift book about everything I need to know about iguanas. I will pass the information along to my friend Hal who keeps his rifle at the back door at all times.”
Apparently wedding gift thank-you notes should be sent within three months of receipt of gifts. Sounds like a long time to me. I’d probably get them out as each gift arrived, usually before the wedding, so you can do them one at a time and put some heart into it. But then I’m a writer and it almost doesn’t matter what it is. I love creating sentences even if they’re merely instructions on how to get rid of an iguana.
“There is no need for a thesis-length thank-you note,” we are advised. The following would suffice: “Thank you Betsy for the lovely dinner. Please let Aldo know how much we appreciate your gracious hospitality.”
I would love to always have a box of cards on hand for any occasion, but never seem to get that organized. I am often known to write a note on the back half of a card someone sent to me and justify this as recycling. I send it back in a new and unimproved form as a postcard. Finding the envelopes is another chore. Maybe this is why emailing is embraced. No paper, no pen, no envelope, no stamp, no cost.
For more than a year I’ve been musing over the fact that I ran out of printed personal stationary ages ago. I checked the internet and spent more time than I find acceptable searching for the least objectionable design and price and then find that the cost of shipping is more than the stationary. And this is why my notes, both formal and informal, arrive on ragged-edged lined paper from my notepad. But, they ARE handwritten!
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.