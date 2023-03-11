St. Paul, Minnesota native Mike Faricy has led an interesting life. He now divides his time between St. Paul and Dublin, Ireland. He has been a soldier, a freelance journalist, a bartender, sold designer cakes, owned a painting and decorating company, and is now a prolific writer. He also plays the bagpipes for Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band.
Faricy wrote the Corridor Man series under the pseudonym of Nick James and the Jack Dillon Dublin series under the pseudonym of Patrick Emmett. Under his own name, he has written the Hotshot series and the Dev Haskell Private Investigator series. “The Big Gamble” is the 26th installment of the Dev Haskell series. His books have been nominated for and have won numerous awards. His books have been No. 1 Kindle bestsellers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and India. While some series need to be read in order, most of his books are designed to be enjoyed as standalones.
Some of his series can be gritty at times, but most tend to be constructed in a more humorous or cozy vein. The Dev Haskell series is best described by the latter description. Faricy’s novels tend to be filled with the sort of oddballs that people may be curious about but would prefer to keep at a distance. They serve not so much as an example as they do a warning. They are not out to save the world from terrorism, international banking conspiracies or government coups. Instead, they inhabit a world just below the surface of polite society and create circumstances for themselves by their own bad decisions. But these bad decisions make for fun and interesting stories. Faircy tends to be reminiscent of the great Robert B. Parker with a bit of Carl Hiaasen and a tad of romance thrown in.
This story is set in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the middle of the winter. It opens with one of Dev’s old high school flame, Maddie, dying after falling through thin ice while skating on the Mississippi River one night. Maddie was an expert skater and should have known better than to skate in this dangerous place. Her body has not been recovered and is thought to be somewhere under the ice. Her identity was established when her purse with credit cards and driver’s license as well as one blue mitten are found on the shore. Maddie had a longstanding rotten marriage to an abusive husband and authorities initially call her death a desperation suicide. But soon questions arise that make some think that her husband is possibly killed her.
At the same time, one of Dev’s ongoing clients, Tubby Gustafson, has him vetting potential employees for his illegal gambling enterprises. Then the daily profits from two of his betting parlors are stolen in what seems to possibly be an inside operation, and the employees handling the deposits are wounded. Tubby is irate and demands that Dev find the culprits so that he can lethally punish them. About that same time, Maddie’s two sisters show up and want to Dev to find out what really happened to their sister. Now weave in another side story involving Airbnb and you have a fun plot involving high jinks, action, oddball characters and danger as the three scenarios become interrelated and ultimately Dev’s dog, Morton, is called upon to save the day.
“The Big Gamble” delivers sarcasm, wit, intrigue, potential romance for the romantically snake-bit Dev, and gunplay in a read that didn’t disappoint me.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”