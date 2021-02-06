I can’t seem to get away from the subject of sheets. The other day my friend Liz came to pick me up in her new electric golf cart. After driving around looking at houses, because that’s what we love to do, she asked if I wanted to go with her to Tom and Phyllis Pope’s.
“I’m helping them pick out sheets,” she said.
As soon as Tom saw me, he started to laugh, remembering the many columns on the subject. Maybe he thought I just go along whenever anyone mentions buying sheets. It’s sort of like going to a yard sale in this town; you automatically expect to find Suzie running the show.
But my friend Liz is the expert and was very definite about what the Pope’s needed to buy, so for once, I didn’t put in my two cents worth. Now that I have my Sferra 100% cotton sheets, thread count is no longer of interest to me. But it has remained an unresolved problem for many, and one that no amount of research and emails from educated buyers and sellers will set the record straight.
I decided after all the hoopla and declarations of self-righteousness about the merits of high and low thread count, that it’s a personal thing. Everyone’s got an opinion on how soft, how thin or thick, how much a fabric should breathe, and what floats their boat. I get that, but what I don’t get is why anyone would buy flannel sheets no matter how far north they live. Or for that matter sateen. Is that some sort of fake satin? Can you think of anything less practical than satin sheets? And do they even feel good? Please don’t bother to answer that.
Tom ordered sturdy cotton, medium thread count, medium-priced sheets from Land’s End. How can you go wrong with that? Apparently, not everyone is that practical or decisive when it comes to sheets, but Tom trusts Liz in all matters pertaining to home decor. Picking out sheets is a very big deal because you want to get it right, and unlike clothing that you can try on, you can’t sleep on the sheets and then return them if they’re not right.
Sitting outside wrapped in blankets we got on the subject of throws: cotton, wool, cashmere or mohair, and how to clean them. With the cold weather we’ve had lately, a blanket seems to have become a standard accessory, folded, at the ready, over the couch — the perfect item, useful with decorative potential. Think of this when making that purchase. Choosing the right blanket or throw can get as tricky as buying sheets and towels. Size, color and material all come into play.
Over the past year we’ve all become tuned into our nests. We not only want good-looking surroundings, but comfort. Right now, comfort seems to be a number one priority. Forced to be home, we’ve had the chance to perfect our living and workspaces and do it all without changing out of our sweats.
My artist friend Dawn Wilkins and I were talking about our workspaces. She told me she had intended to tidy up the paperwork that had accumulated on her desk and then get on with her current project.
“But I ended up spending five hours putting my workspace back in order,” she said.
I get it. At a certain point it’s almost impossible to be creative and to work when paperwork fights for attention. When my surroundings are uncomfortably messy, I have to stop all creative thinking to deal with it. Everyone has their comfort level in regard to the mess factor. And the bar is a very personal one that we each set for ourselves. If you live with another, sometimes that bar differs and can be cause for negotiation, if not out-and-out warfare. It’s a small perk and a non-issue for those who live alone.
The neatness factor affects our comfort, our productivity, our sense of calm and could be a deal breaker for a relationship. “You can move in but lose the Barcalounger.”
Can a slob and a neatnik find happiness living together? It’s an age-old dilemma. Compromise is the only solution and one person always seems to feel more compromised than the other.
The opposite of comfort is obviously discomfort. Is it good to be uncomfortable every now and then in order to grow? If we get too comfortable, do we avoid taking risks that can lead to new experiences? And when does comfortable become a rut?
When I mentioned this idea to Tom, he said, “Don’t we all want to be comfortable?” If we turn down every opportunity to do something that isn’t quite in our comfort zone, at what cost do we do this? I’m not sure, but perfecting the art of being comfortable seems mighty attractive. Maybe what’s coming out of this pandemic year is our knowledge of just how comfortable we need to be. Or how adaptable we’ve become.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.