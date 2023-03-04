Dear Readers,
I frequently get asked questions like “Is it necessary for my dog to wear this E-collar after surgery?”
The simple and direct answer is a resounding “YES!!!”
That said, I know that both pets and owners HATE these things. So you know, there are alternatives to the horrible “Cone of Shame.” The following are a few different approaches to protect your pet after a surgical procedure:
1. What kinds of issues/surgeries merit making a pet wear a cone? An Elizabethan collar (referred to a E-collar) should be used whenever it is imperative that a patient must not disturb a surgical area or wound. By allowing the site to be free of irritation tissue will heal much faster and without risk of infection or complications. Common examples would be a dog or cat spay or neuter where you don’t want the pet to lick the sutures or incision site.
2. What are the pros and cons of pet parents using an inflatable collar for their pet? The inflatable round collars are more comfortable and less bulky than the traditional hard plastic E-collars. However, they are much more limited as to the areas on the body that can be protected, i.e., it is easy for most pets, especially dogs with long noses, to reach around the inflatable collars and get to wound sites.
3. What are the pros and cons of pet parents using a soft E-collar for their pet? Do you recommend it? See above for inflatable collars. The soft collars are larger, but since they have flexible sides, they are less cumbersome than the larger plastic E-collars. Again, it is possible for dog and cats to get around the soft collars and irritate the wound area.
4. What are the pros and cons of pet parents using a neck control collar (like the Bitenot collar) for their pet? Collars like the Bitenot collars are useful, especially if a pet has recently had neck surgery or has an injured neck. These are fairly effective and their streamlined design (they look like a big turtleneck sweater collar) make them comfortable and the owners like that they are less bulky. However, some pets can still get around them to the incisions and they do not protect the face. For instance, if a pet has had eye surgery, they can still paw at their face.
5. What are the pros and cons of pet parents using surgical recovery clothing/suits for their pet? In my opinion these items are the BEST options on the market for pets. A company called Medical Pet Shirts (www.medicalpetshirts.com) makes post-operative and wound care clothing items that cover every part of the body from the feet to the body to the head and ears. They have a “mix and match” type of menu that allows you to protect any area on a pet’s body for any size dog. Also, for dogs with odd shapes (like a Greyhound with a large chest and tiny waist) you can purchase different size pieces of the medical suits to custom fit the after surgery protective wear to individual pets.
6. Are there any other dog cone alternatives available for pets after surgery? Outside of using traditional E-collars, soft collars, blow up collars and stiff neck collars, the only other alternative to prevent a dog from chewing at a wound would be to use a soft muzzle. Many owners find these objectionable and pets often will also find them cumbersome. To prevent scratching at body parts it is possible to place padded booties or soft bandages to the feet.
7. Aren’t E-collars bad for pets to have to wear all the time after surgery? No, when used properly all the collars have direct, important benefits that allow a pet to heal faster and more efficiently. That said, E-collars, especially the large plastic ones, are cumbersome, awkward, and destructive (they easily knock things off tables, scratch furniture and take out the owner’s ankles!). So, I recommend that pet owners talk to their veterinarians about which type of protective collar or suit would be best for their pet.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.