Dear Dr. Doug,
I have a question for you. I don’t understand why, when people spend thousands of dollars (or for that matter, any amount of money!) on their pets for surgery, they don’t follow medical advice when they get home. For instance, I know of a pet owner that spent almost $2,000 on their dog after it had been run over by a car. It had two broken legs and some severe lacerations. The dog had metal pins and plates inserted in the bones and all the lacerations sutured up. The dog was discharged home with an E-collar to keep it from chewing out the stitches.
As soon as the owner got the dog in the car they took the E-collar off. Not long after they got home the dog chewed out the stitches on the leg that had the metal plate, then, using the other leg, scratched out all the stitches that repaired an injured ear. Both of these could have been prevented if they had just listened to instructions and left the E-collar on.
Please explain this to me. I see it over and over. I don’t know what to do? Thank you for your great column. I know that people read it and will listen to you.
Dr. Doug
Dr. Doug,
That is a great question, one that I often ask myself. (I think I just did.)
Your example is just one of many that I can share. I had a referral from a veterinarian in Key West for a dog that was hit by a car. It had a badly shattered rear leg. After a long surgery and lots of metal implants, the leg was repaired. The dog was actually walking the next day and went home about three days later. An “external fixator” was applied to the broken leg. You may have seen these in people. The metal pins are drilled into the broken pieces of bone and then are positioned and aligned together, then held in place using a large metal rod that runs down the OUTSIDE of the leg, being held in place with nuts and bolts like an erector set. This looks very complicated, and it is. But, it is very effective.
I sent the dog home with an E-collar because I did not want it chewing at the metal apparatus. The pet came in seven days later for suture removal and was trotting up the handicap ramp. It was completely ambulatory and if you did not notice the fixator, you would never know it had a broken leg just eight days before. The owner was ecstatic how well the dog was doing. I removed the sutures in the skin, but instructed her that the dog had to keep the fixator in place for at least eight weeks. It was imperative that she keep the E-collar on and the dog crated so the leg could completely heal.
Four days later the owners came racing up from Key West on emergency. The fixator had pulled out and was hanging by a single pin, dangling by the leg like some bad bling. The bone was crooked and the dog was not able to walk.
The owner was livid — screaming at me that the fixator fell off and she spent all that money, and it did not work. She demanded that I replace it at my cost.
Her husband finally fessed up. The owner had been so happy with the dog’s progress that she took off the E-collar and let it out in the yard to get some exercise. The dog was running along the fence when the gate latch hooked the fixator and ripped it out of the bone!
The owner paid for the repair. Fortunately, the dog recovered and healed great.
For those that absolutely refuse to use an E-collar, there are alternatives. A company called Medical Pet Shirts make bodysuits that essentially look like pajamas. These comfortably fitting garments prevent the dog, cat or rabbit from chewing at skin sutures, scratching, etc. These suits also come with accessories that can protect ears, the head, entire limbs and the feet. Owners can purchase these from their veterinarians or online. If this is the option that you want, order the suit before the surgery happens!
Pet owners are so reluctant to have their pet wear an E-collar. This E-collar is just as important as any pain killer or antibiotic that the doctor sends home with the patient.
Bottom line, please follow your veterinarian’s advice: keep the E-collar or MPS suit on. It may be inconvenient in the short term, but, in the long term, it will be in the pet’s best interest!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.