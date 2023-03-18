A side-by-side cost comparison of two medical procedures: Dog vs. Doug — Anesthetic monitoring, surgery pack, OR and recovery room charges, oxygen, sutures, gauze, drapes, blood pressure cuff, suction, sterile containers, pulse oximeter, headrest pad).
I recently had a small mass (half-inch in size) removed from my skin. I was mortified when I got the bill — more than $1,100! The mass was in a place on my body where I literally could have done this excision myself — and it would have cost me around $20 in supplies (plus my time, whatever that is worth).
A lot has been discussed about the cost of veterinary care in this column through the years. I constantly hear people complain how expensive veterinarians are. After getting over the shock of my last personal medical bill, I thought I’d rerun this column from a little over a decade ago.
I was in a serious auto accident many years ago. I have had more than my share of surgeries as a result of that event. Nary a body part that hasn’t been cut on, but, the record, by far, is my left elbow. The most recent of the nine surgeries was just last month.
Interestingly, just prior to this elbow surgery, I performed a similar surgery on one of my patients. I weigh 170 pounds. My patient was an adult, male, Golden Retriever named Rover, weighing in at an even 100 pounds. He and I are about the same age — in dog years.
I had an olecranon bursectomy. I did an elbow hygroma repair on my quadrupedal counterpart — a very similar surgical procedure. Note the accompanying photo for a comparison and the chart (on page 4B) for the cost breakdown of the two parallel procedures.
I received fantastic care during my surgery and brief stay at the hospital. I guarantee that Rover got just as quality of care as I did. I think service and compassion was a wash in this comparison.
I know for a fact that many pet owners think veterinarians charge too much. I hear that all the time. Again, take a look at this side-by-side fee comparison. The same surgery, one-tenth the cost.
I have long been pushing for preventative health care — it is always less expensive than treating a problem once it happens. Sometimes, things happen and we may not get a choice when we can seek veterinary intervention.
If you want to help yourself provide the best health care for your pets, now is the time to invest in pet health insurance. I will cover this subject in detail in future columns.
