2023.03.18 kl mader column elbows.jpg

A side-by-side cost comparison of two medical procedures: Dog vs. Doug — Anesthetic monitoring, surgery pack, OR and recovery room charges, oxygen, sutures, gauze, drapes, blood pressure cuff, suction, sterile containers, pulse oximeter, headrest pad).

 Photo illustration by Dr. Doug Mader

I recently had a small mass (half-inch in size) removed from my skin. I was mortified when I got the bill — more than $1,100! The mass was in a place on my body where I literally could have done this excision myself — and it would have cost me around $20 in supplies (plus my time, whatever that is worth).

A lot has been discussed about the cost of veterinary care in this column through the years. I constantly hear people complain how expensive veterinarians are. After getting over the shock of my last personal medical bill, I thought I’d rerun this column from a little over a decade ago.