The difference between mental and physical fatigue

Trainer Albert Herasme shows how mental fatigue can be caused by a stressful job.

 Photo illustration contributed by WeBeFit

There are distinct differences between mental and physical fatigue. Having the energy to run around the block is very different from having the ability to stay alert and concentrate on a task. You must identify which form of fatigue you’re dealing with to tackle the problem correctly.

Here are three ways to help you distinguish between the two.